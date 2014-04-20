Anyone here collect autographs?

Salt Lake's Comic-Con just went down this past weekend and it was a pretty interesting experience. It's the first comic-con of any kind I had been too and it was cool to see a lot of celebrities that I had only seen on TV/in movies.I got to meet and get an autograph with Jason David Frank (former Green Ranger on the Power Rangers when I was a kid, the best ranger there ever was; also an MMA fighter for anyone who doesn't know him) and Patrick Stewart who, beyond his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, played Scrooge in the '99 version of A Christmas Carol, which I watch every year. (I have always loved Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and its many adaptations--both screen and stage--since I was a kid.)While I had to pay a pretty penny for them, it got me to thinking that it might be cool to start an autograph collection. I already had a few before this weekend--Dave Mustaine (and a few other members) from Megadeth, several members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Jens Pulver, several of the cast members from the so-bad-it's-good cult hit Miami Connection--and now I'm thinking about making a legit run at trying to put a good collection together. The thing is, I mostly only trust autographs that I get in person to be legit, so in order to do it I would need to make a commitment to attending autograph signings wherever I can find them.Anyone here have an autograph collection? If so, who do you have and how did you get them?Here's what I've got so far: