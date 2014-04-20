Anyone here collect autographs?

Salt Lake's Comic-Con just went down this past weekend and it was a pretty interesting experience. It's the first comic-con of any kind I had been too and it was cool to see a lot of celebrities that I had only seen on TV/in movies.

I got to meet and get an autograph with Jason David Frank (former Green Ranger on the Power Rangers when I was a kid, the best ranger there ever was; also an MMA fighter for anyone who doesn't know him) and Patrick Stewart who, beyond his roles in Star Trek and X-Men, played Scrooge in the '99 version of A Christmas Carol, which I watch every year. (I have always loved Dickens' "A Christmas Carol" and its many adaptations--both screen and stage--since I was a kid.)

While I had to pay a pretty penny for them, it got me to thinking that it might be cool to start an autograph collection. I already had a few before this weekend--Dave Mustaine (and a few other members) from Megadeth, several members of Trans-Siberian Orchestra, Jens Pulver, several of the cast members from the so-bad-it's-good cult hit Miami Connection--and now I'm thinking about making a legit run at trying to put a good collection together. The thing is, I mostly only trust autographs that I get in person to be legit, so in order to do it I would need to make a commitment to attending autograph signings wherever I can find them.

Anyone here have an autograph collection? If so, who do you have and how did you get them?

Here's what I've got so far:



13953650483_7d83700eb3.jpg





13927277502_34ce6152c4.jpg





13930482871_c7ed1140af.jpg





13930493666_e4fa0acf61.jpg





13930493992_e4092a7471.jpg





13954049724_87ff2c5753.jpg
 
No. I have a shirt that Aesop Rock signed after this show I went to, still wear the shirt around. Autographs and memorabilia really don't matter much to me personally.

My brother is all about that shit though. He loves his comic-con.
 
No. I have a shirt that Aesop Rock signed after this show I went to, still wear the shirt around. Autographs and memorabilia really don't matter much to me personally.

My brother is all about that shit though. He loves his comic-con.
If I had a shirt signed, I do not think I would still be wearing it.

I think I want anything too crazy, but I would like to have a nice, modest collection and then do something cool with it to present it once I have a house to do that kind of thing with. Like, take my "Christmas Carol" Patrick Stewart photo and have it framed with the DVD or something like that. Or take my Megadeth CD and have it framed with the booklet, CD and back cover art all separated out. That kind of thing.

It would be a nice touch to the proverbial "man cave."
 
Have some stuff signed by Megumi Fujii and Hiroyuki Abe. And a hat signed by Wanderlei, Thiago Silva and Werdum. An Eagles jersey signed by Hank Baskett. that's all I think.
 
That's hilarious. One of Will Ferrell's best movies. He and John C. Reilly work so well together.
Oh, definitely. I thought Reilly really stole the show as well... He's such a dynamic, ranged actor it's insane.
 
Have some stuff signed by Megumi Fujii and Hiroyuki Abe. And a hat signed by Wanderlei, Thiago Silva and Werdum. An Eagles jersey signed by Hank Baskett. that's all I think.
How did you get it? Do you ever question whether or not the person actually signed the stuff if it's part of a promotional campaign (i.e. be one of the first 250 people to buy this CD and it will come autographed)?
 
I prefer getting photos but I also get autographs on occasion. I go to the Toronto Fan Expo every year, and any meet and greets I'm interested in.
 
Not really, I have a singed Dan Hardy pic, and pics singed by the tapour guys, but usually just a hand shake will do when I meet someone I admire.
 
my dad has a lot of john lennon / beatles signed pictures like of them playing the guitar or walking across abbey road.

also one of princess charles and diana
 
I prefer getting photos but I also get autographs on occasion. I go to the Toronto Fan Expo every year, and any meet and greets I'm interested in.
A friend of mine and I actually got into an autograph vs photo argument last night. She said the photo was cooler because it's more personal and something you can show people and be like, Yeah, here I was with such-and-such.

I think autograph's are cooler specifically because they are less personal. By being less personal, they are more universal in appeal. They go from being something that is kind of cool for YOU but that no one else would want to own to being something that is collectible to other people.

For the record, I did get a photo with JDF though (with the obligatory first pose, of course):





13954715024_78c8138d71.jpg
 
I always think of bringing an album to rap concerts to get signed, but I think it would be to much of a hassle to hold the album with me the whole concert.
 
my dad has a lot of john lennon / beatles signed pictures like of them playing the guitar or walking across abbey road.

also one of princess charles and diana
A LOT of them? How did he get them? Seems like those could be worth a fair amount of money.
 
I like getting posters from concerts I go to signed and then I frame/hang them on the hall.
 
Yeah, not in years though. Most of mine are football and Whedon TV programme related.
 
I always think of bringing an album to rap concerts to get signed, but I think it would be to much of a hassle to hold the album with me the whole concert.
The way I got my Megadeth CD was that I attended Gigantour in 2004 and they had a thing going where if you bought the CD there for $20 then they would sign it for you. I had already bought the CD previously but I thought it was well worth it. You should get your stuff signed. You'd probably be glad you did in 10 years when you still have it.
 
Yeah, not in years though. Most of mine are football and Whedon TV programme related.
That's cool.

I wish Comic-Cons weren't so scifi-fantasy-horror focused. There are plenty of actors who I'd love to get their autographs (action stars especially) but they fall outside of the scope of the event. And to my knowledge at least there aren't really any conventions that cater to other genres (except for anime, which kind of falls into the same category really).
 
