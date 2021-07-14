Anyone here actually famous

I am not famous just a dude but any of you famous and just not saying anything. There are def top UFC guys that check this website out and look at what ppl say on here. I might have gotten into an argument with a couple lol.

I have had conversations with John Wayne Parr over the internet tho so I won't attack him. Maybe if I go to a UFC event I will try and jump into the cage and takedown Dana.

Famous = Money maybe I should try it

EDIT if you are famous dm I won't say anything I promise
 
TJ Dillashank said:
Holy fuck the good fella's guy
Talking to him would have been awsome
I instantly think of Goodfellas when I hear his name, too. Then, it automatically goes to Lorraine Bracco stuffing that gun into her panties.
Whew... Oklahoma!
 
I know for a fact there are lots of MMA fighters and analysts who use this website. Obviously they use anonymous names so they can say what they like without it getting them cancelled or whatever. But they are definitely here, this is where they come to see (and sway) the opinions of the hardcore fans.
 
Chris Martin from Coldplay in the early 2000’s and Tamerlan Tsarnaev
 
