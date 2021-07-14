Anyone here actually famous

TJ Dillashank
Brown Belt
@Brown
- Joined
- Jan 14, 2021
- Messages
- 4,746
- Reaction score
- 6,352
I am not famous just a dude but any of you famous and just not saying anything. There are def top UFC guys that check this website out and look at what ppl say on here. I might have gotten into an argument with a couple lol.
I have had conversations with John Wayne Parr over the internet tho so I won't attack him. Maybe if I go to a UFC event I will try and jump into the cage and takedown Dana.
Famous = Money maybe I should try it
EDIT if you are famous dm I won't say anything I promise
I have had conversations with John Wayne Parr over the internet tho so I won't attack him. Maybe if I go to a UFC event I will try and jump into the cage and takedown Dana.
Famous = Money maybe I should try it
EDIT if you are famous dm I won't say anything I promise
Last edited: