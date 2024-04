I grew up in Germany and all the Turkish food was one of the best things about it



One of my earliest memories was being in Berlin with my Dad and it was way past my bedtime, like 1am, but we were on a bus eating huge donor kebabs. And I was too small to really handle mine so I was spilling meat all over the floor, but Donors became my favourite food



We lived in a city called Bielefeld for a while and it had the best Turkish place I'd ever been to. Holy fuck, remembering that place makes my dick hard