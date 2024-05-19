Anyone heard of Mizkif before?

KarateYeah
Black Belt
@Black
- Joined
- Sep 23, 2014
- Messages
- 7,361
- Reaction score
- 4,267
Hey Sherbros,
I came across Mizkif and had never heard of him before.
Anyone follow him? I see he has ties with UFC brass and some famous people, so wondering if he's a cool dude to follow.
Also, I saw he put on some live MMA events so wondering if they are legit? Anyone ever watched any of it?
Thanks for the feedback!
Cheers!
twitch.tv/mizkif
instagram.com/realmizkif
youtube.com/@Mizkif
I came across Mizkif and had never heard of him before.
Anyone follow him? I see he has ties with UFC brass and some famous people, so wondering if he's a cool dude to follow.
Also, I saw he put on some live MMA events so wondering if they are legit? Anyone ever watched any of it?
Thanks for the feedback!
Cheers!
twitch.tv/mizkif
instagram.com/realmizkif
youtube.com/@Mizkif