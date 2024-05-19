Anyone heard of Mizkif before?

Hey Sherbros,

I came across Mizkif and had never heard of him before.

Anyone follow him? I see he has ties with UFC brass and some famous people, so wondering if he's a cool dude to follow.

Also, I saw he put on some live MMA events so wondering if they are legit? Anyone ever watched any of it?

Thanks for the feedback!

Cheers!

twitch.tv/mizkif
instagram.com/realmizkif
youtube.com/@Mizkif

Mizkif MMA event at Iron Forge Gym​

 
I've never considered him a cool, interesting or entertaining guy but if he's promoting MMA events then I respect that.
 
If you play video games or watch twitch you'll probably know who he is. In a nutshell Dana White is trying to connect with the streaming community for easy advertisement. Also when you have money like Dana White there's only so many people he can gamble along side.

Adin, xQC and stevewilldoit all gamble with daddy Dana

Mizkifs gym was born when he started doing workout Marathon streams which were really popular. He got The mountain to fly out to Austin to stream with him and another guy(knut). Knut was to supposed to move here to be the face of Iron forge
 
Of course, he's one of the most well known Twitch streamers. He pulls a stable 30 to 50k viewers on the regular, crazy stuff.

Guy can play fucking speed runs of Super Mario 64 for all he cares and make $10k+ per stream.
 
Appreciate the feedback!

Worst part is I do watch Twitch, but still never heard. But, I'm more invested in Brazilian streamers tbh.

I really appreciate the in depth feedback! Cheers

Thanks for the info, man! Appreciate it
 
