Anyone heard of Mizkif before?

If you play video games or watch twitch you'll probably know who he is. In a nutshell Dana White is trying to connect with the streaming community for easy advertisement. Also when you have money like Dana White there's only so many people he can gamble along side.



Adin, xQC and stevewilldoit all gamble with daddy Dana



Mizkifs gym was born when he started doing workout Marathon streams which were really popular. He got The mountain to fly out to Austin to stream with him and another guy(knut). Knut was to supposed to move here to be the face of Iron forge