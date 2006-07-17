anyone have....good recipes

looking for good recipes to liven up the food a little while trying to get rid of some weight!!
mostly using real lean beef, chicken and tuna....
If anyone has any let me know.
thanks
 
Theres a recipe thread at the top. Also consider ordering Gourmet Nutrition if you have a couple extra bucks around. The recipes are great
 
The very 1st sticky is the official recepie thread, can't miss it.
 
Clint07 said:
Theres a recipe thread at the top. Also consider ordering Gourmet Nutrition if you have a couple extra bucks around. The recipes are great
What is Gourmet Nutrition? How much?
 
El Cangri said:
What is Gourmet Nutrition? How much?
It's the cookbook that comes along with Precision Nutrition by John Berardi. Alot of people on here don't want to pay the $100-200 (Depending on if its on sale) for PN but the cookbook is only $30. It gives a good collection of anytime and postworkout meals, along with some snack recipes (bars and shakes)

Edit: I'm pretty sure you can get it off berardi's website www.johnberardi.com
 
