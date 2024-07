anyone have....good recipes

El Cangri said: What is Gourmet Nutrition? How much? Click to expand...

It's the cookbook that comes along with Precision Nutrition by John Berardi. Alot of people on here don't want to pay the $100-200 (Depending on if its on sale) for PN but the cookbook is only $30. It gives a good collection of anytime and postworkout meals, along with some snack recipes (bars and shakes)Edit: I'm pretty sure you can get it off berardi's website www.johnberardi.com