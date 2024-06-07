Anyone have dry eye problems?

I have dry eyes and I've seen an opthalmologist about it. I've tried a lot of different things. I've increased my fish oil intake by double, warm compress, and more daily water intake. I've had no success with these and now the doc prescribed me Restasis, which is an eye drop. With insurance, it costs about $1500 every 2 months and the doc said to keep taking it until it starts working, which she said normally takes around 4 to 6 months. She's not sure if it's going to work and it's kind of an expensive gamble at $3k - $5k just to see if it'll work or not. Someone recommended me castor oil but I've already tried plenty of different kinds of eye drops and a couple of them has castor oil as one of the ingredients.