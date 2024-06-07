  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone have dry eye problems?

I have dry eyes and I've seen an opthalmologist about it. I've tried a lot of different things. I've increased my fish oil intake by double, warm compress, and more daily water intake. I've had no success with these and now the doc prescribed me Restasis, which is an eye drop. With insurance, it costs about $1500 every 2 months and the doc said to keep taking it until it starts working, which she said normally takes around 4 to 6 months. She's not sure if it's going to work and it's kind of an expensive gamble at $3k - $5k just to see if it'll work or not. Someone recommended me castor oil but I've already tried plenty of different kinds of eye drops and a couple of them has castor oil as one of the ingredients.
 
Hate to be the bearer of bad news but sounds like a clear case of Super Eye AIDS (SEA), I'm afraid.
 
Nah, I usually marinade them in olive oil and a little garlic before I cook em.

Makes them crispy on the outside and chewy on the inside, especially when you sauté them.
 
no, but i suffer from advanced moist shin disorder & midmorning armpit pisses
 
I have dry eye syndrome. It's horrible. Over the counter fish oil is crap. My eye doctor told me to use this, which is now available on Amazon, and it works wonders.

images

I also apply a hot compress most nights and use gel drops before I go to bed. My contacts make it worse. Good luck, dry eye syndrome is no joke.
 
Jennifer Aniston suffered from dry eyes for years and it was so bad that she was embarrassed to tell her friends
 
Ask her if she provides a money-back guarantee. If it's going to be 5 grand, I'd probably fly to some Central American country and visit one of their private hospitals to get it checked out. $20 got you in the door 30 years ago to see whatever specialist you wanted. Long story short I had a skin issue that was fixed there with a $5 bar of soap that 3 US dermatologists couldn't figure out.
 
Dry eyes suck something awful, but theres no fucking way I would spend that sort of money on eye drops, even if they guaranteed them to work. Thats not even a realistic cost for a non serious ailment. I wonder how much of that is getting kicked back to the Dr.
 
