Does anyone have coverage from this company?



I received an offer that appeared to be from my electricity supplier, Xcel Energy, for a service plan for my electrical system and exterior water line at my house. This plan would cover the mast where the overhead electrical service connects to a house and the mast wiring and electric meter socket. The water coverage covers the water supply connection from the property boundary to my house. Both for $10.78 per month or $129.38 per year. I thought it was strange that they would charge .02 more to pay it by the year instead of by the month.



The only reason I opened the letter was because it had Xcel Energy in the return address area. It includes a notice saying that Xcel Energy has partnered with HomeServe but there is no way to contact Xcel included. There is only a phone number to call HomeServe.



This seems like a scam to me. My house has an underground service so Xcel owns all of the wire into the meter. I own the meter socket and the pipe from the ground into the meter socket. Even if I had an above ground service, the only way it would likely be damaged would be by wind blowing a tree down on it and that would be covered by homeowners insurance.



If I was on a municipal water system, it might make sense to have coverage for the water service line because those lines are buried over 8 feet deep in my area and would cost a lot to dig up but they seldom fail. I have a well that is 8 feet from my house. The plan would cover the pipe from the well to my house. 2 months of coverage would pay for the pipe.



I would have just tossed this but I started to get calls from people that I know asking if I thought they should sign up. Many thought that Xcel was endorsing this. I explained to them what it covered. I checked out HomeServe and found that they have had many Better Business Bureau complaints filed against them, mainly because people didn't know what was actually covered. I see they are a worldwide company that started in the UK. They picked a few things that very seldom have any problems to collect money for.



HomeServe doesn't have people who do the work. You call them and they call a local contractor to do the work. I advised people to just put some money aside each month which every homeowner should do.



I received an offer that appeared to be from my power company for some coverage that they seemed to be endorsing. The letter was very careful not to use the word insurance as I assume that would subject them to some regulation.