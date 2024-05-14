Anyone have a former employer try to ruin your life?

Berserker13

I think i have had multiple but the last was the worst..

Pretty much slandered me up and down the road as much as they could

Pretty sure someone there leaked my tax info as a got ID fraud forms from the IRS..

Poor working conditions due to the ventilation system being turned off(illegal) bc the manager was a giant wuss.

This resulted in massive waste, and contamination of work equipment with mold. Roaches etc

Any concerns or issue brought up by me were immediately brushed aside.


Can I sue
 
