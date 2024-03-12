One of best series in last 10 years. It takes slot of liberties filling gaps and adding story. But it follow to the letter all the gospel stuff pretty well.



It's more a series about Peter, Mary Magdelene,Mathew, an John than Christ per say. The series makes it seem more realistic an relatable then other adaptations for us Christians anyway.



Don't love the man playing Isho (Jesus) but he is greatv n the role maybe best i seen.



As for how big it is the new season was playing in movies recently and all Sunday showing in 2 theaters near me were sold out for both Sunday shows .