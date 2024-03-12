Takes_Two_To_Tango
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 31,237
- Reaction score
- 40,559
(The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.)
I've heard a lot of good things about this show. It's also highly rated on IMDB.
Anyone a big fan of this show?
Here are full episodes of Season 1.
I've heard a lot of good things about this show. It's also highly rated on IMDB.
Anyone a big fan of this show?
Here are full episodes of Season 1.