Television Anyone has ever watched "The Chosen"?

Takes_Two_To_Tango

(The Chosen is a historical drama based on the life of Jesus and those who knew him. Set against the backdrop of Roman oppression in first-century Israel, the series shares an authentic look at Jesus' revolutionary life and teachings.)

I've heard a lot of good things about this show. It's also highly rated on IMDB.

Anyone a big fan of this show?

Here are full episodes of Season 1.







 
Cool, thanks for the recommendation. I'm gonna check it out.
 
One of best series in last 10 years. It takes slot of liberties filling gaps and adding story. But it follow to the letter all the gospel stuff pretty well.

It's more a series about Peter, Mary Magdelene,Mathew, an John than Christ per say. The series makes it seem more realistic an relatable then other adaptations for us Christians anyway.

Don't love the man playing Isho (Jesus) but he is greatv n the role maybe best i seen.

As for how big it is the new season was playing in movies recently and all Sunday showing in 2 theaters near me were sold out for both Sunday shows .
 
