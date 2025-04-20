Anyone had PRP therapy?

So... both of my rotator cuffs aren't great. I have had a referral to a specialist for scans for potentially getting it.

For those not familiar: basically: "Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a treatment that uses a concentration of platelets derived from your own blood to promote healing in injured tissues. It is commonly used for conditions like tendon injuries, arthritis, and hair loss, although its effectiveness can vary."

Just thought I'd ask if anyone has any experience with this?
 
Is that like Regenokine? Joe Rogan had Regenokine done and said he had good results for neck and back issues he had.
 
