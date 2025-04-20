Anyone had PRP therapy?

Contempt
Steel Belt
@Steel
- Joined
- May 27, 2006
- Messages
- 26,451
- Reaction score
- 30,535
So... both of my rotator cuffs aren't great. I have had a referral to a specialist for scans for potentially getting it.
For those not familiar: basically: "Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a treatment that uses a concentration of platelets derived from your own blood to promote healing in injured tissues. It is commonly used for conditions like tendon injuries, arthritis, and hair loss, although its effectiveness can vary."
Just thought I'd ask if anyone has any experience with this?
For those not familiar: basically: "Platelet-rich plasma (PRP) therapy is a treatment that uses a concentration of platelets derived from your own blood to promote healing in injured tissues. It is commonly used for conditions like tendon injuries, arthritis, and hair loss, although its effectiveness can vary."
Just thought I'd ask if anyone has any experience with this?