Movies Anyone had a more better start in film than John Cazale?

The Godfather
The Conversation
The Godfather Part II
Dog Day Afternoon
The Deer Hunter

His first and only 5 films are all nominated for an Oscar for best picture. And 3 of his films won the award. Which were The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Deer Hunter.

That was in a span of 5 years. And unfortunately he died at 42.

Even if he had a long career, those 5 films that were nominated for best picture. Has to be one of the best beginning of any movie acting career ever.

Anyone have a start in film better than that?



 
The guy basically batted a thousand for his entire career. Hard to ever match but James Dean didn't really have any misses despite fewer times at the plate, and River Phoenix did well. Hell, Corey Feldman had a hell of a start.

But Cazale was in nothing but classics from start to finish.
 
BisexualMMA said:
The guy basically batted a thousand for his entire career. Hard to ever match but James Dean didn't really have any misses despite fewer times at the plate, and River Phoenix did well. Hell, Corey Feldman had a hell of a start.

But Cazale was in nothing but classics from start to finish.
Yeah it's an insane start any movie career. Rest in peace to him.
 
Phillip Seymour Hoffman was doing pretty well. I thought he is/was a fantastic actor.
 
I would throw Pacino's name out there

His first major film...

The Panic at Needle Park

His second film.....

The Godfather

Then he did Scarecrow, Serpico, Godfather II, Dog Day Afternoon, and then ended the decade with And Justice For All.

Forget about Bobby Deerfield


Clint Eastwoods first 3 films were the Dollars trilogy. In less than 5 years after that he begins the Dirty Harry franchise.
 
Phenomenal actor and what a career. It’s truly sad he passed as young as he did. For his loved ones, that was a terrible loss. I’m pretty sure Streep has stated she never got over his death. For the audience and the industry, a tremendous loss of a talented individual who was great every time out. It’s interesting to think about what his career would have been like throughout the 80s, into the 90s. Him and Scorsese working together would have been great.
 
ufcfan4 said:
Phenomenal actor and what a career. It’s truly sad he passed as young as he did. For his loved ones, that was a terrible loss. I’m pretty sure Streep has stated she never got over his death. For the audience and the industry, a tremendous loss of a talented individual who was great every time out. It’s interesting to think about what his career would have been like throughout the 80s, into the 90s. Him and Scorsese working together would have been great.
It's kind of a challenge to think about what roles he would have done in the 80s or 90s. He was kind of like a Lance Henriksen without the ominous voice and wiry physique. He would have done good work no doubt but for such a gifted guy it's kind of hard for me to think of roles where you could sub him in for what we actually got.

Maybe Kurtwood Smith in Robocop?
 
BisexualMMA said:
It's kind of a challenge to think about what roles he would have done in the 80s or 90s. He was kind of like a Lance Henriksen without the ominous voice and wiry physique. He would have done good work no doubt but for such a gifted guy it's kind of hard for me to think of roles where you could sub him in for what we actually got.

Maybe Kurtwood Smith in Robocop?
That’s a good call. I think he definitely would have been good in that role. I love Walken in The Dead Zone, might be my favorite performance of his, but that’s another role I could see Cazale knocking out of the park.

I tend to think he could have been really good as Joey Lamotta in Raging Bull. Don’t get me wrong, Pesci was terrific and Cazale had the fact that he was several years older than DeNiro against him but I think he definitely could have pulled off that more level-headed, less aggressive, but still prone to explosive outbursts type of role quite well.

Cazale had that ability to convey passivity or likability but with the hint of something volatile underneath the surface.
 
Hart Break Kick 97 said:
I would throw Pacino's name out there

His first major film...

The Panic at Needle Park

His second film.....

The Godfather

Then he did Scarecrow, Serpico, Godfather II, Dog Day Afternoon, and then ended the decade with And Justice For All.

Forget about Bobby Deerfield


Clint Eastwoods first 3 films were the Dollars trilogy. In less than 5 years after that he begins the Dirty Harry franchise.
Those are great starts as well.
 
Here's a clip of De Niro talking about Cazale.

 
