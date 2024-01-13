BisexualMMA said: It's kind of a challenge to think about what roles he would have done in the 80s or 90s. He was kind of like a Lance Henriksen without the ominous voice and wiry physique. He would have done good work no doubt but for such a gifted guy it's kind of hard for me to think of roles where you could sub him in for what we actually got.



Maybe Kurtwood Smith in Robocop? Click to expand...

That’s a good call. I think he definitely would have been good in that role. I love Walken in The Dead Zone, might be my favorite performance of his, but that’s another role I could see Cazale knocking out of the park.I tend to think he could have been really good as Joey Lamotta in Raging Bull. Don’t get me wrong, Pesci was terrific and Cazale had the fact that he was several years older than DeNiro against him but I think he definitely could have pulled off that more level-headed, less aggressive, but still prone to explosive outbursts type of role quite well.Cazale had that ability to convey passivity or likability but with the hint of something volatile underneath the surface.