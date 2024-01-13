MXZT
Steel Belt
Platinum Member
- Joined
- Jun 28, 2010
- Messages
- 30,979
- Reaction score
- 39,939
The Godfather
The Conversation
The Godfather Part II
Dog Day Afternoon
The Deer Hunter
His first and only 5 films are all nominated for an Oscar for best picture. And 3 of his films won the award. Which were The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Deer Hunter.
That was in a span of 5 years. And unfortunately he died at 42.
Even if he had a long career, those 5 films that were nominated for best picture. Has to be one of the best beginning of any movie acting career ever.
Anyone have a start in film better than that?
The Conversation
The Godfather Part II
Dog Day Afternoon
The Deer Hunter
His first and only 5 films are all nominated for an Oscar for best picture. And 3 of his films won the award. Which were The Godfather, The Godfather Part II and The Deer Hunter.
That was in a span of 5 years. And unfortunately he died at 42.
Even if he had a long career, those 5 films that were nominated for best picture. Has to be one of the best beginning of any movie acting career ever.
Anyone have a start in film better than that?