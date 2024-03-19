Anyone got home gyms

Anyone got one at home? I finally got the wall cable station to add to the rest and thats about a full gym for me. Beats paying dues to go somewhere as i did at golds for decades. Rooms pretty full tho and I got a movie theater in another bedroom so rowing machine is downstairs. Probly got less than a grand in all this. Even got a huge mirror behind the smith machine that the former owners left. Just stopped drinking for awhile cause levels are up so this month Im just gonna fucking slam it. I got 140 dollars worth of supplements coming too......................ONE DAY ILL BENCH THE 275 BY GAWD UH UH