Anyone gonna be watching KSW 98 ?

I don't usually pay attention to KSW but was thinking about their events and it is probably one of the bigger organizations out there and they have fed fighters to the UFC many times so their events are important.I thought their events would be shown on fite.tv PPV but to my surprise this event KSW 98 is gonna be live on the fight network in Canada on sept, 14 at 1 PM ET so that's great and I will check it out.