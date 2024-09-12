Anyone gonna be watching KSW 98 ?

Royce Greasy

I don't usually pay attention to KSW but was thinking about their events and it is probably one of the bigger organizations out there and they have fed fighters to the UFC many times so their events are important.

I thought their events would be shown on fite.tv PPV but to my surprise this event KSW 98 is gonna be live on the fight network in Canada on sept, 14 at 1 PM ET so that's great and I will check it out.

Not the best KSW card but there's probably four fights I'll watch
 
Not the best KSW card but there's probably four fights I'll watch
Marcin Wojcik fought the KSW LHW champ Rafal Haratyk and he also beat Ednaldo Oliveira UFC vet and Henrique da silva another UFC vet, so just him alone if enough of a reason for me to tune in we'll see though hopefully an exciting card with finishes.
 
Marcin Wojcik fought the KSW LHW champ Rafal Haratyk and he also beat Ednaldo Oliveira UFC vet and Henrique da silva another UFC vet, so just him alone if enough of a reason for me to tune in we'll see though hopefully an exciting card with finishes.
Yeah he's alright. I personally think Piwowaczcyk is going to beat him. I like his boxing.
 
