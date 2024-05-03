Anyone fix their own car's a/c?

Fedorgasm

Fedorgasm

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Sep 18, 2008
Messages
28,461
Reaction score
36,552
I'm debating on whether I should try tackling this myself or take it to a mechanic.

I'm not super mechanically inclined but I do fix the little things myself when I can.

I've watched about a dozen YouTube videos on how to do it and some guys say it's easy while others say it's more advanced and warn that you can fuck up your entire system if you do something wrong.

And to make matters worse, they don't all do the same steps. For example, some videos say never open the high pressure side at all, while others say to open both high and low.

So I'm torn. What say you, groundhog experts?
 
A long time ago I added freon or whatever it was called. It was super easy. They might not let you do it now b/c it's bad for the environment if you don't collect any leaks I believe.

I had a tiny leak and would just fill it up around May and by October if wasn't cold anymore but it was all good.
 
If you need to ask if you should, you probably shouldn't in this situation.

If you do decide to attempt it, be god-damn careful. Full hazard protection. Gloves, goggles (preferably a face shield as well), etc. If things go bad, or you crack the wrong valve, you can lose an eye easily or suffer severe burns.
 
Not all youtube DIY videos were created equal.
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,237,499
Messages
55,495,804
Members
174,792
Latest member
Presence

Share this page

Back
Top