Anyone fix their own car's a/c?

I'm debating on whether I should try tackling this myself or take it to a mechanic.



I'm not super mechanically inclined but I do fix the little things myself when I can.



I've watched about a dozen YouTube videos on how to do it and some guys say it's easy while others say it's more advanced and warn that you can fuck up your entire system if you do something wrong.



And to make matters worse, they don't all do the same steps. For example, some videos say never open the high pressure side at all, while others say to open both high and low.



So I'm torn. What say you, groundhog experts?