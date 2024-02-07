Anyone ever watch the originals

That's a CW show for teen girls. As far as vampire shows go I've seen Buffy, Angel, and True Blood.
 
I was watching vampite diaries years ago with my ex. Not bad, good eye candy too. I wanted to watch orginals too since it sets up the back story. May give it a try now.
Buffy and Angel are still GOAT vampire shows
 
Wetarmpits said:
It's a show for teenage girls. I believe prequel to Vampire Diaries who was for teenage girls aswell.



My wife watches all of them. Ive had to listen to her watch them over and over that i know more about these shows then i should. FYI, its a sequel to vampire diaries since they have had crossovers with vampire diaries casts. But they do episodes where they go back in time before vampire diaries, so i can understand the confusion if you weren't forced to watch them like i have.
 
