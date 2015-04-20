anyone ever watch the Lucia Rijker vs Somchai Jaidee Fight?

I was there that very night and recall it vividly.

The place was packed with a lot of ''avant la lettre'' girlpowerchicks all rooting for Lucia who, up until that very fight, was widely viewed upon as the best female fighter ever (which IMHO she still is to this very day) and it very much burst their bubble to say the least.



All Lucia's opponents had always crumbled or got flattened with a quickness as she went out to engage like she was bereserk. Like a lot of KO artists she therefore never really got a chance to develop other tactical or other skills due to lack of opposition. (something she did learn during her second career).

She typically came out guns blazing but from the very first instant it was painfully obvious she was way in over her head.

Man and woman are physically just too different,this fight should never have happened.