  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

anyone ever watch the Lucia Rijker vs Somchai Jaidee Fight?

no fat chicks

no fat chicks

Worlds greatest poster
@Silver
Joined
Oct 14, 2009
Messages
10,718
Reaction score
4,430
Finally watched it, and man did it feel uncomfortable. I was on the fence with men vs women in mma, but I think that made my decision alot easier.
 
did not interested now though will come back with a real opinion lol

so i just watched the 6 min youtube vid and i agree uncomfortable from the very first strike he throws.
 
Women's physical disadvantages are glaring in striking arts and wrestling. Their best bet vs a dude is in submission grappling.
 
I don't think anyone can forget that video once you see it. It is kind of like 2 girls 1 cup in that regard. See was physically bigger and and much more experienced as they just plucked this dude out of obscurity. Yet is was evident from the very first punch the guy landed that she had no business in the ring has he was just too strong for her
 


The match played out the only way it could've probably, but regardless, I have nothing but respect for Lucia for stepping in the ring and fighting a man to begin with.
 
I was there that very night and recall it vividly.
The place was packed with a lot of ''avant la lettre'' girlpowerchicks all rooting for Lucia who, up until that very fight, was widely viewed upon as the best female fighter ever (which IMHO she still is to this very day) and it very much burst their bubble to say the least.

All Lucia's opponents had always crumbled or got flattened with a quickness as she went out to engage like she was bereserk. Like a lot of KO artists she therefore never really got a chance to develop other tactical or other skills due to lack of opposition. (something she did learn during her second career).
She typically came out guns blazing but from the very first instant it was painfully obvious she was way in over her head.
Man and woman are physically just too different,this fight should never have happened.
 
Last edited:
boneclutcher said:
I was there that very night and recall it vividly.
The place was packed with a lot of ''avant la lettre'' girlpowerchicks all rooting for Lucia who, up until that very fight, was widely viewed upon as the best female fighter ever (which IMHO she still is to this very day) and it very much burst their bubble to say the least.

All Lucia's opponents had always crumbled or got flattened with a quickness as she went out to engage like she was bereserk. Like a lot of KO artists she therefore never really got a chance to develop other tactical or other skills due to lack of opposition. (something she did learn during her second career).
She typically came out guns blazing but from the very first instant it was painfully obvious she was way in over her head.
Man and woman are physically just too different,this fight should never have happened.
Click to expand...

I can't disagree with you there, but the fortitude it took for Lucia to do it is highly commendable.
 
so could i beat rousey?
i know i'm better than a bunch of WNBA players
 
The guy is Somchai Jaidee, a 13-1 champion. Def. not a nobody, but an accomplished fighter. They were both in the same weight class. She's not bigger.
 
14 fights in Muay Thai doesn't make you the slightest accomplished. This guy isn't worth debating he doesn't know anything.
 
Yeah she got her ass kicked. This is what you get when a woman want to play in a mans game.
 
I remember watching it a bunch of times. Hilarious reality check
 
Snubnoze707 said:
14 fights in Muay Thai doesn't make you the slightest accomplished. This guy isn't worth debating he doesn't know anything.
Click to expand...

My money's on this 14 fights Champion, kicking your ass. Rjiker would probably kick your ass too.
 
Snubnoze707 said:
A mans game is fighting women?
Click to expand...

Sounds like you don't know anything. Rjiker was destroying all the women and no one was left that wanted any part of her. That's why she wanted to test her skills vs. a Male Champion. You wouldn't know any of this because you were still just a sperm swimming in your dad's ball sack. :D
 
98bird said:
My money's on this 14 fights Champion, kicking your ass. Rjiker would probably kick your ass too.
Click to expand...
And they would kick your ass too. I think I can kick your ass as well, but I fail to find the relevancy in these comments...
 
98bird said:
Sounds like you don't know anything. Rjiker was destroying all the women and no one was left that wanted any part of her. That's why she wanted to test her skills vs. a Male Champion. You wouldn't know any of this because you were still just a sperm swimming in your dad's ball sack. :D
Click to expand...
The implication was that fighting is a man's game. Clearly two women can fight each other without it being a man's game. I'm 35 so not exactly a youngin...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,260,792
Messages
57,053,071
Members
175,520
Latest member
aprilshowers

Share this page

Back
Top