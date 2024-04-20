Anyone ever play this?

Matt Brown's Elbow
Bro. How many people have a PS? Lmfao. This isn't mid 90s.Got this recently and all thing considered, it ain't half bad.
What's wrong with ps1? Had a amazing library of games that didn't hold your hand like modern games do. I still have my original ps1 and a ps1 emulator on my phone to boot.Bro. How many people have a PS? Lmfao. This isn't mid 90s.
Nothing wrong, but asking the taekwondo forum users who have just started puberty an opinion of one of the greatest consoles - is akin to asking a slug about Formula 1.What's wrong with ps1? Had a amazing library of games that didn't hold your hand like modern games do. I still have my original ps1 and a ps1 emulator on my phone to boot.
What's wrong with ps1? Had a amazing library of games that didn't hold your hand like modern games do. I still have my original ps1 and a ps1 emulator on my phone to boot.
No worms?Ps1 had so many good games
FF7
Tenchu 1&2
Tekken
Syphon filter
Medal of honor
Tony hawk
Crash bandicoot
Metal gear
Gran turismo
Street fighter
Castle Vania
Silent hill
Driver
Twisted metal
Tomb raider
Need for speed
Ape escape
Musashi
Star ocean
You forgot armored core, armored core project phantasma and armored core arena. Also Mortal Kombat trilogy.
What year is this?Got this recently and all things considered, it ain't half bad.