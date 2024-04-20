Anyone ever play this?

Matt Brown's Elbow said:
What's wrong with ps1? Had a amazing library of games that didn't hold your hand like modern games do. I still have my original ps1 and a ps1 emulator on my phone to boot.
Nothing wrong, but asking the taekwondo forum users who have just started puberty an opinion of one of the greatest consoles - is akin to asking a slug about Formula 1.
 
Making a lot of assumptions. I posted this in ufc discussion. One you're assuming everyone here is gen z which is laughable sir.
 
Matt Brown's Elbow said:
What's wrong with ps1? Had a amazing library of games that didn't hold your hand like modern games do. I still have my original ps1 and a ps1 emulator on my phone to boot.
Ps1 had so many good games

FF7
Tenchu 1&2
Tekken
Syphon filter
Medal of honor
Tony hawk
Crash bandicoot
Metal gear
Gran turismo
Street fighter
Castle Vania
Silent hill
Driver
Twisted metal
Tomb raider
Need for speed
Ape escape
Musashi
Star ocean
 
BowserJr said:
No worms?

GTFO
 
BowserJr said:
You forgot armored core, armored core project phantasma and armored core arena. Also Mortal Kombat trilogy.
 
