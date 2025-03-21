Anyone Ever Hear Anything Prophetic?

Jack Reacheround
Titanium Belt
@Titanium
- Joined
- Mar 21, 2004
- Messages
- 42,145
- Reaction score
- 13,134
Have you ever had someone tell you something that you dismissed, and then it came true years later, and you realized they knew WTF they were talking about?
When I was a sophomore in high school, I’m 1996/97, I had a history teacher. His name was Mr. Deloach. He had a short stint playing for the Oakland Raiders, got injured, and went into teaching.
He always told us “Nationalism starts wars.” I was a kid, so I thought, “Nah.”
But years later when I had graduated, 9/11 happened, and I started seeing a rise in nationalism in the US, along with a build-up to war.
And I don’t mean is going into Afghanistan to try for Osama Bin Laden. I mean suddenly we were being told we had to go into Iraq for no fucking reason.
I realized then that he was exactly right. I still remember the exact moment I realized it. I was driving up I-5 and saw a big ass American flag being hung on a freeway overpass. And it just clicked.
TL/DR
Eat a penis.
When I was a sophomore in high school, I’m 1996/97, I had a history teacher. His name was Mr. Deloach. He had a short stint playing for the Oakland Raiders, got injured, and went into teaching.
He always told us “Nationalism starts wars.” I was a kid, so I thought, “Nah.”
But years later when I had graduated, 9/11 happened, and I started seeing a rise in nationalism in the US, along with a build-up to war.
And I don’t mean is going into Afghanistan to try for Osama Bin Laden. I mean suddenly we were being told we had to go into Iraq for no fucking reason.
I realized then that he was exactly right. I still remember the exact moment I realized it. I was driving up I-5 and saw a big ass American flag being hung on a freeway overpass. And it just clicked.
TL/DR
Eat a penis.