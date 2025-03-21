Anyone Ever Hear Anything Prophetic?

I don't think anything like most of your experiences but it makes me think of a buddies exp. He said the first time he smoked pot at around 25-26, that he had an epiphany of a teacher from middle school who told him he and all his buddies were going to grow up and be losers. He said he looked around at his friends and realized the bitch was right. But, that's not the end of his life, he's had a job for over twenty five years at a university where he makes a good living. So, the teacher was right as far as where he'd be at some point in his life but that wasn't the end of his story.



Also, I've seen other people seem to predict things like earthquakes, like seeing posts saying "is anyone else's pet going crazy in this area? " and the next day having an earthquake and I had a pastor who said that he had some dream or thought of Seattle months before being relocated from Indiana to Seattle.