Anyone Ever Hear Anything Prophetic?

Have you ever had someone tell you something that you dismissed, and then it came true years later, and you realized they knew WTF they were talking about?

When I was a sophomore in high school, I’m 1996/97, I had a history teacher. His name was Mr. Deloach. He had a short stint playing for the Oakland Raiders, got injured, and went into teaching.

He always told us “Nationalism starts wars.” I was a kid, so I thought, “Nah.”

But years later when I had graduated, 9/11 happened, and I started seeing a rise in nationalism in the US, along with a build-up to war.

And I don’t mean is going into Afghanistan to try for Osama Bin Laden. I mean suddenly we were being told we had to go into Iraq for no fucking reason.

I realized then that he was exactly right. I still remember the exact moment I realized it. I was driving up I-5 and saw a big ass American flag being hung on a freeway overpass. And it just clicked.

I had a business teacher in the mid 90s tell the class that they should look into learning Russian as a language, because that was going to be our biggest business partner…
 
All wars are bankers wars.

Had a computer teacher tell us Y2K was nothing but media marketed hysterical bullshit and to not trust anything you hear on the news. Some nerd told his parents who called the school and he almost got fired for it. Guy was tinfoil hat before it was cool. Didn't realize until much later what a blessing it was to have that guy as a teacher.
 
All wars are bankers wars.

Had a computer teacher tell us Y2K was nothing but media marketed hysterical bullshit and to not trust anything you hear on the news. Some nerd told his parents who called the school and he almost got fired for it. Guy was tinfoil hat before it was cool. Didn't realize until much later what a blessing it was to have that guy as a teacher.
I had a government teacher in high school who was full on libertarian. Not the fake libertarians like you see today. He was like Jesse Ventura, conspiracy theories and all. Everyone loved him because he never really assigned much work.

He eventually was fired from what I hear.
 
Another teacher was like, “Jack, you’re going to have lots of gay sex as an adult.”

He was right.
 
I believe it was the great Christopher Bridges that said, "You can't turn a hoe into a housewife"

Twas quite prophetic indeed.
 
Around 2008 or so I was working for a roofing company and the foreman was a huge conspiracy theorist. I didn't really take anything he said seriously considering his love booze and nose candy.

He knew about and predicted the pandemic even got the year right.. blm riots and war with russia pretty accurately. I tried to reach out to him a few years ago to talk to him about this but I found out he had moved to the US to work for a government agency.
 
Guy right here on SD once said to me 'you'll be ok, if you want to be'

Bad tings ah gwon at the time, wanted a gang of Nazis to face fuck him at first, but he was right. I love him for that
 
I don't think anything like most of your experiences but it makes me think of a buddies exp. He said the first time he smoked pot at around 25-26, that he had an epiphany of a teacher from middle school who told him he and all his buddies were going to grow up and be losers. He said he looked around at his friends and realized the bitch was right. But, that's not the end of his life, he's had a job for over twenty five years at a university where he makes a good living. So, the teacher was right as far as where he'd be at some point in his life but that wasn't the end of his story.

Also, I've seen other people seem to predict things like earthquakes, like seeing posts saying "is anyone else's pet going crazy in this area? " and the next day having an earthquake and I had a pastor who said that he had some dream or thought of Seattle months before being relocated from Indiana to Seattle.
 
On 9/11, before the second plane hit, my teacher said “the world will never be the same”.
 
