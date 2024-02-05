Anyone ever have Melanoma?

99% sure I have the skin cancer guys. I've always been a wreckless individual and don't even have a doctor I go to. Now I have a spot on my leg that's increasing in size and showing all the symptoms of melanoma.

This one isn't a joke. I called a nearby clinic and have an appointment tomorrow. I'm a bit scared it's grown to the size of a dime now. Anyone have any advice or what I should expect?
 
ZmFsbG9uLmdpZg.gif


But for reals though, good luck. Cancer is always scary, hopefully they can just cut it out and you're all good.
 
Thanks. I've been putting rubbing alcohol on it. Polysporin and bandaids on it after and it hasn't been getting better. I heal pretty fast too so it's definitely freaking me out. Feel like I'm about to go out and buy a scalpel.
 
I think I have a small spot on my leg it wasnt going away either. I finally got tired of picking at it and now cover it with turmeric powder daily and its shrunk from pea size to pin size.
Ive read turmeric stops cancer so I take 2 tablespoons of powder in water per day too. It has a tom of health benefits too besides fighting cancer so check it out.
I get naturevibe turmeric powder its the best in usually 2 or 5 pound bags on amazon.
Good luck to ya.
 
Thanks. Usually I'm pretty healthy but have been letting myself slide. Thanks for the suggestion though. Just took 2 turmeric pills.

I use youththeory brand. They have 5% black pepper which supposedly increases the effectiveness. Fucking expensive though. I like your alternative.
 
I think you should try to not touch or disturb it at all before the appointment.
 
