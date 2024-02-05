Anyone ever have Melanoma?

666
99% sure I have the skin cancer guys. I've always been a wreckless individual and don't even have a doctor I go to. Now I have a spot on my leg that's increasing in size and showing all the symptoms of melanoma.
This one isn't a joke. I called a nearby clinic and have an appointment tomorrow. I'm a bit scared it's grown to the size of a dime now. Anyone have any advice or what I should expect?
