Anyone else think UFC 300 main event is underwhelming?

Seeing Alex is always exciting but this fight is not to the level of a milestone event and don't get me started on a comain.
So Dana keeps hyping this shit up but it's an average ppv at best .
No Jones , no Conor, no doubles champ or intense rivalry situation.
Streamable at best !
