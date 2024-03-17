Anyone else think UFC 300 main event is underwhelming?

Seeing Alex is always exciting but this fight is not to the level of a milestone event and don't get me started on a comain.
So Dana keeps hyping this shit up but it's an average ppv at best .

No Jones , no Conor, no doubles champ or intense rivalry situation.

Streamable at best !
 
Not as underwelming as Justin vs Max - two old gatekeepers who at this stage are in top-15 at best<Dany07><KhabibBS><mma1>
 
Main event is really underwhelming for a UFC 300 event, but the card as a whole is stacked.

Even the early prelims are cant miss.

Not always the most meaningful fights for the division, but good scraps that you want to tune in to. Definitely much better as a whole than an "average ppv"

It's always black or white with the sherdog intellectuals
 
It's the fight business and things didn't quite work out the way the UFC wanted/tried to do. Overall, great card. I'll take a great stacked card over a card with one great fight on paper.
 
How do you post on an mma forum and call yourself a fan with such a God awful stupid opinion. It's simply wrong.
 
Hill vs Pereira is a very fun and interesting matchup to unify a title…

Were you possibly hoping to see a past-his-prime former Bellator Champion vs. a past-his-prime former UFC champion at the top of the card?
 
Not too excited for Jamahal Hill tbh
Replacing him with Izzy would have been more epic even though the puppy fondler doesn't deserve the title shot
 
Good for hardcore
Bad for casual

I personally like hype. This card acks hype. But other than that its good.
 
