Anyone else think Benoit Saint Denis looks like a different fighter?

He looked really slow tonight.
I know he's trying to fight safe and conserve his energy, but this is not the same fighter that used to bumrush guys in the octagon.
It looked like he struggled against an unranked guy that didn't have a full fight camp and was basically a sacrificial lamb.
Anyone else think he looked slow AF?
