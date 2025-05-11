Anyone else think Benoit Saint Denis looks like a different fighter?

He looked really slow tonight.
I know he's trying to fight safe and conserve his energy, but this is not the same fighter that used to bumrush guys in the octagon.
It looked like he struggled against an unranked guy that didn't have a full fight camp and was basically a sacrificial lamb.

Anyone else think he looked slow AF?
 
First round was slow I agree, but the second round he was a buzzsaw of elbows, knees, wrestling, and submissions.
 
Going gangbusters in the first round against a late-replacement he hadn't even had the chance to really study tape of would have been an interesting strategy if BSD were looking to embarrass himself. Taking a round to figure out an unknown before pulverizing him, on the other hand, didn't rate to be embarrassing.
 
I think there was some hesitation after losing his last 2 fights the way he did. Even here, he got tagged quite a few times by a nothing fighter.

Still, he turned it up in the 2nd round after a lackluster first.
 
