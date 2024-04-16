Anyone else think Belal fights Max for the BMF belt?

Rhood

Rhood

It's not in the UFC's best interest or the fans best interest for Belal to fight Leon.
It would be like two Tyron Woodley's fighting each other, because win or lose 1 Tyron Woodley will have the belt.
Wouldn't you rather see Shavkat or Michael Page fight British Tyron Woodley for the belt instead?

In order to keep this plan and let Belal fight for a title, the BMF will be up for grabs as a consolation to challenge Max if he can handle Belal as well as giving Belal a title shot instead of letting him sit on the sidelines for the next 5 years.
 
No, because a decision machine blanket doesn't fight for the BMF belt.
That fighter whose name I forget won't even get that title shot.
 
Lol Belal about the farthest thing from a BMF that I can imagine
 
