Anyone else think Belal fights Max for the BMF belt?

It's not in the UFC's best interest or the fans best interest for Belal to fight Leon.

It would be like two Tyron Woodley's fighting each other, because win or lose 1 Tyron Woodley will have the belt.

Wouldn't you rather see Shavkat or Michael Page fight British Tyron Woodley for the belt instead?



In order to keep this plan and let Belal fight for a title, the BMF will be up for grabs as a consolation to challenge Max if he can handle Belal as well as giving Belal a title shot instead of letting him sit on the sidelines for the next 5 years.