Anyone else slightly gutted that we never gonna see Topuria vs Mackachev due to the outcome of this fight

This was an absolute classic what a fight it was between JDM and Belal and hey JDM deserved this win mann and I am happy for him but at the same time, I am slightly gutted that we will never see Topuria vs Mackachev
 
BayArea34 said:
This was an absolute classic what a fight it was between JDM and Belal and hey JDM deserved this win mann and I am happy for him but at the same time, I am slightly gutted we that we will never see Topuria vs Mackachev
Then Islam better vacate the 155 belt if he isn't going to go back down.

Islam vs Charles should be good. Either huge KO and coming out for Ilia or a vintage Charles performance after facing adversity.
 
Topuria can move up again under the guise of “this guy has been ducking me for years”
 
Let’s be real. Jack ain’t fighting for at least another 6 months. Is Islam going to wait that long? The Top fight might happen anyways.
 
El Fernas said:
Why? Makhachev isnt vacating the title nor are they going to strip him, he is on a record run at LW, 4 defenses (and counting), fight is happening eventually.
fortheo said:
Islam has said he isn't vacating his LW belt, which suggests he will be fighting the winner of Topuria and Charles after his little WW side quest. I doubt it though.
Will he cut back down to 155 IF he wins the WW strap though?

I bet he plays the "it depends on who wins" card again.

If he had to choose between fighting Shavat of Ilia or Charles winner, 155 might not look so bad.

If the UFC does some retarded shit like giving Usman or Buckley or Brady a shot...

The UFC has plenty of time to fuck things up for us
 
Jack's gonna need a a few weeks, so that could allow Islam to defend against Topuria before meeting end of the year with JDM.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Will he cut back down to 155 IF he wins the WW strap though?

I bet he plays the "it depends on who wins" card again.

If he had to choose between fighting Shavat of Ilia or Charles winner, 155 might not look so bad.

If the UFC does some retarded shit like giving Usman or Buckley or Brady a shot...

The UFC has plenty of time to fuck things up for us
I think he isnt in a position where the cut to 155 is getting near impossible like Conor who never returned to 145lbs, Makhachev might pull a GSP (Or Conor)and just never intend to defend the 2nd belt, going back to 155lbs.
 
