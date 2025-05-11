Anyone else slightly gutted that we never gonna see Topuria vs Mackachev due to the outcome of this fight

Then Islam better vacate the 155 belt if he isn't going to go back down.This was an absolute classic what a fight it was between JDM and Belal and hey JDM deserved this win mann and I am happy for him but at the same time, I am slightly gutted we that we will never see Topuria vs Mackachev
We will, once Islam comes back down to LW after getting pieced up by the Aussie.
Interim? Islam has to relinquish if he moves up.So Charles vs Topuria for interim?
Why? Makhachev isnt vacating the title nor are they going to strip him, he is on a record run at LW, 4 defenses (and counting), fight is happening eventually.
Islam has said he isn't vacating his LW belt, which suggests he will be fighting the winner of Topuria and Charles after his little WW side quest. I doubt it though.
I think he isnt in a position where the cut to 155 is getting near impossible like Conor who never returned to 145lbs, Makhachev might pull a GSP (Or Conor)and just never intend to defend the 2nd belt, going back to 155lbs.Will he cut back down to 155 IF he wins the WW strap though?
I bet he plays the "it depends on who wins" card again.
If he had to choose between fighting Shavat of Ilia or Charles winner, 155 might not look so bad.
If the UFC does some retarded shit like giving Usman or Buckley or Brady a shot...
The UFC has plenty of time to fuck things up for us