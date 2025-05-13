Anyone else sick of Yair?

Koro_11
The guy is 3-3 in his last 6 fights, 1-2 in his last 3, and after all the shit talking he turned down Diego Lopez and is out there talking like he deserves a title shot.
His activity over the past 7 years:
1 fight in 2018
2 fights in 2019
0 fights in 2020
1 fight in 2021
1 fight in 2022
2 fights in 2023
1 fight in 2024
1 fight in 2025
9 fights in 7 years, record of 5-3 with 1 NC, barely in the top 10 (#8 at the moment) and this dude is acting like something is owed to him, fuck I'm sick of this guy, his emotional outburst and his sense of entitlement.
Diego Lopez is a top 5 featherweight and this guy is acting like he's too good to fight him.... UFC should make him fight Jean Silva or Lerone Murphy, but I could see them giving the primadonna a title shot cause Mexico, fucken makes me sick.
