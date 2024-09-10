Anyone else raised like this?

Simple Southerner
Leave One Wolf Alive And The Sheep Are Never Safe.
Yea my parents would hit up my beeper lmao smhWell duh. If you are over 35 you didn't grow up with a cell phone.
Spot on sir.View attachment 1062009
Yup absolutely ugh the good ol days lol
If I didn't like what my mom made for dinner there was always the backup option.
View attachment 1062011
Who remembers when porn was like this?
View attachment 1062013View attachment 1062012
I would have killed for scrambled porn. Didn't it have sound, if I remember right? It had to be better than the Sears catalog.
View attachment 1062011
I would have killed for scrambled porn. Didn’t it have sound, if I remember right? It had to be better than the Sears catalog.
Or the scrambled Spice or playboy Chsnnel that on occasion showed glimpses .
ya, but i used to have to eat chicken livers, ewww.., and I ate chitlins once and tears came to my eyes and I felt about to fall out.
View attachment 1062011
Who remembers when porn was like this?
View attachment 1062013View attachment 1062012