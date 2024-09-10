Anyone else raised like this?

Yes, but I would have a grilled cheese sandwich or some chicken nuggets if I didn't like what was for diner.
(thought me a long time to enjoy fish or sea food in general)
 
Yep, except my mother never called our name out. Just be back for school the next day so she wouldn't get a call asking where we were. Stepmother would whistle for us like dogs though. The broad had the loudest whistle I have ever heard in my life. It was actually quite impressive.
 
jeff7b9 said:
Who remembers when porn was like this?

View attachment 1062013View attachment 1062012
img52-jpg.1856577
 
Yup.

Thankfully, being out like this allowed us to find hedge porn which was very useful growing up...
 
Kids these days have it too damn good yet they bitch and complain about everything smh!
 
jeff7b9 said:
If I didn't like what my mom made for dinner there was always the backup option.

View attachment 1062011


Who remembers when porn was like this?

View attachment 1062013View attachment 1062012
ya, but i used to have to eat chicken livers, ewww.., and I ate chitlins once and tears came to my eyes and I felt about to fall out.

Also, my ma used to feed us hamburger helper or tuna helper every night. God bless her, she did what she had to do but she wasn't taught how to parent. Anyways, I didn't bitch or complain, I'd feed it to the dog. Never had a problem being underweight or anything so, no problem.
 
