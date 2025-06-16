Anyone else not impressed by Mansur Abdul?

He's a product of the contender series hype machine.

He's the type of fighter that is a god at the APEX, but just an amateur at an arena.
It's amazing how fighting in front of a large crowd can either make or break a fighter.
Mansur looked below average against Brundage, which leads me to believe he's gonna get knocked the fuck out the next time he fights in an arena again.
 
That Headbutt was intentional -- Mansur's head was coming hard from the outside all the way in to make violent contact with Cody's head -- and look where his hand is to ensure he would lock Cody's head in position.

DQ.

I saw it real time, I saw it on replay, I see it now.

D Fooking Q that cheating bitch.

1750109303841.png
 
Dude has all the physical tools but he fought scared vs Brundage who is not good.

It is like he was a afraid of getting BoNickaeled. He won't go far with that mentality.

Still looking forward to see him back. Dude is a good prospect and can definitely turn into something
 
Oscar Madison said:
That Headbutt was intentional -- Mansur's head was coming hard from the outside all the way in to make violent contact with Cody's head -- and look where his hand is to ensure he would lock Cody's head in position.

DQ.

I saw it real time, I saw it on replay, I see it now.

D Fooking Q that cheating bitch.

View attachment 1099687
The slo mo really made it look intentional, glad im not the only one who noticed the hand
 
Rhood said:
He's the type of fighter that is a god at the APEX, but just an amateur at an arena.
It's amazing how fighting in front of a large crowd can either make or break a fighter.
He's from LFA
They go to large arenas in the South of the US. It's clearly not the first time he's fighting in an arena or in front of thousands of people
 
Oscar Madison said:
That Headbutt was intentional -- Mansur's head was coming hard from the outside all the way in to make violent contact with Cody's head -- and look where his hand is to ensure he would lock Cody's head in position.

DQ.

I saw it real time, I saw it on replay, I see it now.

D Fooking Q that cheating bitch.

View attachment 1099687
It's such a weird outcome with so many points. Yes it was an illegal strike probably intentional. Brundage mightve been robbed by judges. And then there's the technical decision.

So let's just do a fight ending foul in the third round if we are up by two and they might come back!
 
apex vs arena makes no difference at all he's just fighting higher ranked fighters so he's naturally having a harder time.
 
