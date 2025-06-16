Anyone else not impressed by Mansur Abdul?

Rhood
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- May 14, 2008
- Messages
- 20,714
- Reaction score
- 8,435
He's a product of the contender series hype machine.
He's the type of fighter that is a god at the APEX, but just an amateur at an arena.
It's amazing how fighting in front of a large crowd can either make or break a fighter.
Mansur looked below average against Brundage, which leads me to believe he's gonna get knocked the fuck out the next time he fights in an arena again.
