Anyone else Kinda feel like Aldo should have come back to FW?

Like many posters here on sherdog, I was pretty excited to find out over the weekend the king of rio was returning to combat in the UFC at UFC 301.





A few posts I've seen don't love the match up against Jonathan Martinez, With some users sensing a tough match up. Personally, If we're not pursuing championships, I THINK (I'm looking for reasons to recount.) I'd like to see aldo at FW.



I like matchups with katter/aljo winner in the future, or giga, or edson barboza. I just think there are more interesting matchups at FW. And now neither max or Volk are FW champions so if titles ARE on the table maybe Aldo can make it to Illa. (probably not, but it'd be cool to see)





What do you guys think? FW or BW for aldo?