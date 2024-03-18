Anyone else Kinda feel like Aldo should have come back to FW?

Like many posters here on sherdog, I was pretty excited to find out over the weekend the king of rio was returning to combat in the UFC at UFC 301.


A few posts I've seen don't love the match up against Jonathan Martinez, With some users sensing a tough match up. Personally, If we're not pursuing championships, I THINK (I'm looking for reasons to recount.) I'd like to see aldo at FW.

I like matchups with katter/aljo winner in the future, or giga, or edson barboza. I just think there are more interesting matchups at FW. And now neither max or Volk are FW champions so if titles ARE on the table maybe Aldo can make it to Illa. (probably not, but it'd be cool to see)


What do you guys think? FW or BW for aldo?
 
Aldo-Barboza would've been a fun match 10 years ago.
 
yeah that's like, Win this fight, you're right in the middle of the picture

and of course, Feeding an Aged legend to a new champ is ideal for the UFC, they'd love to do it.
 
Yeah and even if he lost you at least build up Movsar who has almost 0 hype behind him with a legend.
 
135 is the best for him, with his frame he is on the smaller side of 145 especially with the evolution of guys definitely being bigger now on average per weightclass compared to the last decade. Not to say he wouldn't do well, but he'd be giving up size against all those guys you mentioned. Not sure if Jonathan is the guy to pick, but a win probably puts him 1 fight away for a shot. Before he left he lost a close fight with Merab which would've gotten him the titleshot, and he's the only guy that made Merab that ineffective. I don't see Jose not aiming for a title, and he's much closer to that at 135 at this point.
 
the guy should just rest and enjoy his time with family. he's done more than enough for the sport.
 
Yeah yeah whatever but if he’s going to come and and he is wether you think he should or not which weight class would you rather see him in?
 
It's very common for senior citizens to lose weight in their twilight years.

Real answer: While he probably wouldn't agree, there's an argument for giving him unranked up and comers or other long time veterans at FW or LW; you know, feel good fights.

I personally would be happy with more non Chuck vs Tito 3 "masters division" type of matchups.
 
This match up is tailor made for him. A striker with no ground game. I think Aldo schools Sean easily
 
This was my exact first thought. I couldn't agree more my friend
 
Cruz or bust. That's it. We've deserved this fight for at least five years now. They're both legends and the last guys from WEC outside of Cub, and someone else I'm more than likely forgetting, lol.
 
