Anyone else just sick of Holland?

Don’t wanna hate on the guy but his whole I’m not even really trying attitude after he loses, which is almost every time he fights now it’s just getting old.

He was fun for a minute back a couple of years ago when he had that little streak, but ever since he’s just been overhyped and underwhelming.
 
