Anyone else just sad we're not going to see Jon/Tom?

Personally, I don't really care how Jon does or doesn't look and what impact this does or doesn't have on his legacy. I'm a little tired of goat debates and endless whining about the guy.

However, I'm actually quite sad that we're not going to see this fight. I legitimately thought we would and now I'm more disappointed than I expected. I highly doubt this will happen, but I'd be so pumped if he had second thoughts or if he gets the itch to come back after Tom's next fight.

This sucks...
 
Fuck Jon, Fuck McGregor or any other asshole who holds up divisions and wrecks others career's for Years with their bullshit.

I'm glad its over and the UFC, MMA, and Heavy Weight is moving on...from jon douche bag jones and his horse shit... I'm glad he didn't get a big payday win or lose... he isn't worth all this shit...
 
I’m not sad, I’m pissed. Jones held up the entire fucking division so he could babysit a belt he had no intention of defending. He screwed over other fighters so he could walk around claiming he was the champ for as long as he could without actually having to take a fight.

And he screwed the fans who sat around speculating for a couple of years over a fight that never came to fruition.

He just wanted to be the center of attention for a little bit longer. So, fuck him.

Dana needs to bring some life back into the division so they need to schedule a big fight ASAP.
 
No, it was taking so long to get roid boy to sign the damn fight that I lost interest in it. Id rather see Tom fight someone else for the belt, maybe anyone he hasn't already smashed in the top ten.
 
Jon looked like crap vs Stipe. And because of that, I am upset that we won't get to see his unconscious body on ground after Tom knocked a few years off him.
 
I would be but I've had a whole year to get used to the thought.
 
Personally, I don't really care how Jon does or doesn't look and what impact this does or doesn't have on his legacy. I'm a little tired of goat debates and endless whining about the guy.

However, I'm actually quite sad that we're not going to see this fight. I legitimately thought we would and now I'm more disappointed than I expected. I highly doubt this will happen, but I'd be so pumped if he had second thoughts or if he gets the itch to come back after Tom's next fight.

This sucks...
i agree was last real fight at HW .. who next... GANE oh no... and whos after that nobody.... shrugs tom vs jon was big.. and now its gone
 
It sucks but at some point I accepted that this shit is just not gonna happen. So I'm not surprised at the outcome here.
 
