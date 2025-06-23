Anyone else just sad we're not going to see Jon/Tom?

Dana's Conscience
Personally, I don't really care how Jon does or doesn't look and what impact this does or doesn't have on his legacy. I'm a little tired of goat debates and endless whining about the guy.
However, I'm actually quite sad that we're not going to see this fight. I legitimately thought we would and now I'm more disappointed than I expected. I highly doubt this will happen, but I'd be so pumped if he had second thoughts or if he gets the itch to come back after Tom's next fight.
This sucks...
