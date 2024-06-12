Anyone else is into gardening ?

I'm wondering. I've started two years ago with a really small surface to cultivate from. I'm very much a beginner but I love to learn.



This year I planted radishes, basil, lettuce, spinach, some flowers... as of now



Harvested the radishes today didn't got much but the few I got are decent size, one generous bunch of radishes.



Basil grew up and is in good health I take some when I need it and lettuce is growing steadily, I give it a couple more weeks give or take before it reaches full size.



Spinach is a complete failure tho. I transplanted it in open ground after it grew in small pots and it died from some condition that I couldn't pinpoint.



I'm going to do beets next as it's too late for cherry tomatoes [which were my initial plan but it has been raining and cold-ish until late may here and I don't have a greenhouse]. Also my son wants us to do beets for some reason lol. Will harvest in autumn too which will add a bit of variation.



I have a small space for something else, I'm thinking of adding lettuce as it's growing pretty good but open to suggestion. Already too late for zucchini too it seems.



I also never buy them grown btw I always plant seeds.



Any sherbros into gardening?