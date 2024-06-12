  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone else is into gardening ?

Koya

Koya

Purple Belt
@purple
Joined
Mar 21, 2016
Messages
1,887
Reaction score
2,631
I'm wondering. I've started two years ago with a really small surface to cultivate from. I'm very much a beginner but I love to learn.

This year I planted radishes, basil, lettuce, spinach, some flowers... as of now

Harvested the radishes today didn't got much but the few I got are decent size, one generous bunch of radishes.

Basil grew up and is in good health I take some when I need it and lettuce is growing steadily, I give it a couple more weeks give or take before it reaches full size.

Spinach is a complete failure tho. I transplanted it in open ground after it grew in small pots and it died from some condition that I couldn't pinpoint.

I'm going to do beets next as it's too late for cherry tomatoes [which were my initial plan but it has been raining and cold-ish until late may here and I don't have a greenhouse]. Also my son wants us to do beets for some reason lol. Will harvest in autumn too which will add a bit of variation.

I have a small space for something else, I'm thinking of adding lettuce as it's growing pretty good but open to suggestion. Already too late for zucchini too it seems.

I also never buy them grown btw I always plant seeds.

Any sherbros into gardening?
 
I usually mess a lot with shrubs. I’ve been growing figs since 2014. It can be challenging to grow them in zone 6 but very rewarding. Everyone likes to compliment my tree’s because they look exotic from the fruit and leaves.
 
I love landscape work around the house. Got sick of trying to keep a bunch of grass alive in the front yard so I just dug it up a little and sprinkled a bunch of native southern cali clover and wild flower seeds earlier in Spring. Wasn't expecting much besides some small plants and low ground cover.

Now there's like 200 blossoming flowers of 10 different varieties all about 3.5 - 4 ft tall. It looks incredible. I go out every morning and sunset and smoke a joint and watch dozens of bees flying around pollinating.

People walking by all the time ask how I achieved it and it took like an hour. I don't know how long they will last.
 
You’re not too late for zuchinni, and still time for tomatoes too if you can find potted plants. Certain things need to be planted early, like late winter. And some also don’t transplant well. Those two things are likely the issue with your spinach. I’ll post back later when I have more time.
 
