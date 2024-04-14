Anyone else irritated by Zuckerberg sitting cage side ?

I was totally cringed out by him sitting beside Dana trying to get fighters attention when they came over to talk to Dana.

It was even cringier when most fighters just totally didn't give a fuck about him .

Every time the camera was on him, you could that he was overly excited like a school boy , all smiles trying to eagerly to explain every situation to his wife.

It's like dude you are a beta nerdy computer guy who just picked up MMA 2 years ago , tf you doing trying to blend in with fighters?

Ok, feel much better now.
 
You sound like a nerdy bitch
 
Him being a fan is the only thing i like about him

A puppet of the elite like Musk
 
mark-zuckerberg-undergoes-surgery-for-ligament-injury-during-mma-training.jpg
 
