Anyone else find that UFC Fans have that rebel attitude to them compared to other sports?

I notice that fans of sports like The NBA for example are all about fitting in, towing the line, being very careful of what they say, and in many ways are your prototypical NPCs.

Meanwhile, UFC fans are the opposite in many ways. I have met so many who have had controversial opinions and were used to being okay with someone that is unconventional.

For example, basketball fans will chase clout at every turn and drop to their knees for a star athlete.

UFC fans I have met, for the most part, could care less if a star athlete walked through the door.
 
The UFC writes their own rules in regard to the legitimacy of their Titles.

Actual sports leagues have hard and fast rules about all kinds of shit. Most especially that if you earned your way into the playoffs. You’re in.. whether you’re a draw or not.
 
No I don't feel that way. I feel MMA is the most reactionary of the sports. I enjoy MMA but it is what it is.

MMA is a rebellious sport in the sense Gen X was rebellious. Its EXTREME in the sense having commericals with fire in them is extreme. Thats really what at its core MMA rebellion is steeped in. Its rebellious against the sort of people who think video games showing blood are the cause of societys problems. Those sort of people are currently in nursing homes. MMAs main public critic has been dead for years at this point.
 
I see the opposite. I see a shitload of MMA fans who swear blind fealty to Dana White and every action the UFC takes that negatively impacts the fighters. And there's a reason Trump keeps showing up at these things: because of how many UFC fans blindly believe shit like Qanon, Covid being a hoax, "wokeness" and other ludicrously stupid political messaging.
 
Toeing the line? I'm not sure you understand the meaning of that phrase. Someone who tries to fit in and watch what they say wouldn't be toeing the line
 
I actually find that blind follower adherence that manifests with being fanboys ahead of fight fans is the norm in the modern mma fanbase.
 
Since im not a noob nor was MMA my first experience with fight sports..


Prize fighting will ALWAYS be different than regular sports. All your comparisons to regular sports will always fall flat.
 
I see the opposite. I see a shitload of MMA fans who swear blind fealty to Dana White and every action the UFC takes that negatively impacts the fighters. And there's a reason Trump keeps showing up at these things: because of how many UFC fans blindly believe shit like Qanon, Covid being a hoax, "wokeness" and other ludicrously stupid political messaging.
U see it, sure, but it's not common. OP is right. 90% of sherdog acts as if mma is terrible. Everything ufc does is wrong and sherdog knows what's right. I'm surprised there are even fans at all sometimes, judging by the posts on here. And no need to put wokeness in quotes. it's a real thing
 
Don't know many mma fans besides my immediate family. But the fans I see online are mostly try hards who brag about how they are "hardcore". Kinda pathetic when all your really bragging about is watching more tv than the other guy.
You sound like a casual, pal.
 
U see it, sure, but it's not common. OP is right. 90% of sherdog acts as if mma is terrible. Everything ufc does is wrong and sherdog knows what's right. I'm surprised there are even fans at all sometimes, judging by the posts on here. And no need to put wokeness in quotes. it's a real thing
These types actually want to UFC to fail,and want the top drawing fighters or prospects to lose for the simple reason that it would hurt the ufc. "lol @ dana on life support"
 
Lol TS thought some of us would take responsibility and reflect.]

inc 10 pages of excuses.
 
U see it, sure, but it's not common. OP is right. 90% of sherdog acts as if mma is terrible. Everything ufc does is wrong and sherdog knows what's right. I'm surprised there are even fans at all sometimes, judging by the posts on here. And no need to put wokeness in quotes. it's a real thing
I keep saying this but much of MMA(myself included) is ex boxing fans who only left boxing because of boxings corruption not because they actually prefer MMA. And many of them(not me, I like takedowns even if I don't enjoy BJJ and the ground game)heavily discriminate against grapplers and want MMA to be boxing+basically. This is at it's core what the phrase "let them bang" actually means.

People criticize the UFC as an organization because they don't want their favorite fighter to starve and they might have a tinge of empathy. Wokeness in the beginning was a positive phrase that meant "being awake" and acknowleding the problems of society. It becoming a de facto slur that basically just means SJW is very sad.
 
