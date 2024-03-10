Anyone else find that UFC Fans have that rebel attitude to them compared to other sports?

I notice that fans of sports like The NBA for example are all about fitting in, towing the line, being very careful of what they say, and in many ways are your prototypical NPCs.



Meanwhile, UFC fans are the opposite in many ways. I have met so many who have had controversial opinions and were used to being okay with someone that is unconventional.



For example, basketball fans will chase clout at every turn and drop to their knees for a star athlete.



UFC fans I have met, for the most part, could care less if a star athlete walked through the door.