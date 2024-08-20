Anyone Else Find Raygun MILFy?

I find her extremely sexy. Maybe it's the hair, nose ring, or Australian accent. I just find her really MILFy.

Just a note. This has nothing to do with her breakdancing skills or her performance during the Olympics. This is just her overall looks. Also, I'm older than her, but still refer to her as a MILF because: You keep getting older, but the women you like stay the same age.

Her tracksuit was pretty cringey and really made her look like a goofball. Outside of her Olympics breaking routines, she has looked really good in every other picture or video. I think it was just a aligning of the stars that she looked really goofy while doing some mediocre dancing. She's a certified hottie!

Untitled-design-2024-06-27T103924.052.jpg
 
Proof we live in a simulation. That days programmer had a rough night, very little sleep and had his long booked annual leave canceled last moment.
 
When you ask her "do you like that baby?" and she starts pondering about her answer mid-doggy style:

GettyImages-2166046752.jpg
 
Brom Bones said:
I find her extremely sexy. Maybe it's the hair, nose ring, or Australian accent. I just find her really MILFy.

Just a note. This has nothing to do with her breakdancing skills or her performance during the Olympics. This is just her overall looks.

Imagine her spinning awkwardly like this on your dick. You gotta appreciate enthusiasm in a woman.

raygun-raygunn.gif


<{jackyeah}>
 
Brom Bones said:
I find her extremely sexy. Maybe it's the hair, nose ring, or Australian accent. I just find her really MILFy.

Just a note. This has nothing to do with her breakdancing skills or her performance during the Olympics. This is just her overall looks.

She has that ugly but hot thing going on.
 
As bad as her routine was, it's much less so when you consider she's a 36-year-old woman.

Breakdancing requires a ton of agility and upper body strength, Middle-aged women aren't gonna have a ton of either.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
As bad as her routine was, it's much less so when you consider she's a 36-year-old woman.

Breakdancing requires a ton of agility and upper body strength, Middle-aged women aren't gonna have a ton of either.
But when you consider it was the Olympics, it was fucking awful. The Olympics is supposed to offer the best in the world. There’s no “impressive for their age” bracket.
 
No... god no.

...especially when you find out she is a hardcore feminist.
 
Possum Jenkins said:
As bad as her routine was, it's much less so when you consider she's a 36-year-old woman.

Breakdancing requires a ton of agility and upper body strength, Middle-aged women aren't gonna have a ton of either.
Australia fvcked up by sending grandma to the Olympics
 
Osculater said:
Australia fvcked up by sending grandma to the Olympics
I only recently learned that the other performers were actually really, really good.

She took so many of the headlines I thought all the other ones sucked as well.
 
She conned her way into a free, all expense paid trip to Paris and is now getting her 15 minutes as one of the most famous people in the world. Hell, I'd marry her for her ingenuity alone. She'd get you into the best restaurants, shows, concerts and sexual positions. Hell, wife that one.
 
