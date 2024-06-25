  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone else find Coundown to be a big Alex P circle jerk?

jeff7b9

jeff7b9

Steel Belt
@Steel
Joined
Jan 20, 2013
Messages
26,169
Reaction score
42,117



Can I say that?
None of those words are individually naughty, right?

I mean. I get it. He is a fuckin savage.

Maybe it's just me...
 
lube.gif
 
vinnie245 said:
I mean hes basically saved the event so...
<Fedor23>
Arm Barbarian said:
This.

303 has basically been a fucking Trainwreck.

Poatan salvaged the shambles of it.
Yeah, if it wasn't clear enough, I am not complaining.

If anyone is deserving of a circle jerk countdown it would be the guy defending his belt with a broken toe to salvage the biggest event of the year which was abandoned by a guy who never defended any belts and pulled out with a broken toe...

I mean, it's pretty fucking poetic if you think about it.


I ain't mad at it.
 
jeff7b9 said:



Can I say that?
None of those words are individually naughty, right?

I mean. I get it. He is a fuckin savage.

Maybe it's just me...
I haven't watched it but it wouldn't suprise me. He's the biggest star on the card. He's the hot shit right now. The coolest MF'er walking the earth at the moment.

Of course he gets the spotlight.

Now this might change soon if he gets destroyed by Jiri, but thats in the future. This is now.

Is Garry/MVP the co main?
 
13Seconds said:
I haven't watched it but it wouldn't suprise me. He's the biggest star on the card. He's the hot shit right now. The coolest MF'er walking the earth at the moment.

Of course he gets the spotlight.

Now this might change soon if he gets destroyed by Jiri, but thats in the future. This is now.

Is Garry/MVP the co main?
I think it is also a product of the Conor pullout. They had a top heavy Conor card and like 2 weeks to fill it in, so here we are.

And yes.
Ian Garry vs MVP is the co main
 
jeff7b9 said:
I think it is also a product of the Conor pullout. They had a top heavy Conor card and like 2 weeks to fill it in, so here we are.

And yes.
Ian Garry vs MVP is the co main
Holy shit. Well deserved. I was under the impression it was the first fight on the main card
 
After conquering the middleweight division by losing his belt by devastating knockout loss…
 
jeff7b9 said:



Can I say that?
None of those words are individually naughty, right?

I mean. I get it. He is a fuckin savage.

Maybe it's just me...
You're not wrong. I'm an Alex fan, he's already proved to be one of the best fighters and champs in the UFC.

However, there's such a collective Alex circle jerk now, and an expectation for him to steamroll Jiri, that I'm tempted to root for Show Pony Jiri just for the underdog factor ;)
 
Portan has made quite the name for himself. It would be a horrible business decision to not jerk him. Metaphorically.
 
13Seconds said:
I haven't watched it but it wouldn't suprise me. He's the biggest star on the card. He's the hot shit right now. The coolest MF'er walking the earth at the moment.

Of course he gets the spotlight.

Now this might change soon if he gets destroyed by Jiri, but thats in the future. This is now.

Is Garry/MVP the co main?
jeff7b9 said:
I think it is also a product of the Conor pullout. They had a top heavy Conor card and like 2 weeks to fill it in, so here we are.

And yes.
Ian Garry vs MVP is the co main
No. Diego-Ortega is the co-main. Garry-MVP opens the ppv.
 
