Anyone else find Coundown to be a big Alex P circle jerk?

I mean hes basically saved the event so...
303 has basically been a fucking Trainwreck.
Poatan salvaged the shambles of it.
Maybe it's just me...
I think it is also a product of the Conor pullout. They had a top heavy Conor card and like 2 weeks to fill it in, so here we are.I haven't watched it but it wouldn't suprise me. He's the biggest star on the card. He's the hot shit right now. The coolest MF'er walking the earth at the moment.
Of course he gets the spotlight.
Now this might change soon if he gets destroyed by Jiri, but thats in the future. This is now.
Is Garry/MVP the co main?
Holy shit. Well deserved. I was under the impression it was the first fight on the main card
And yes.
Ian Garry vs MVP is the co main
No. Diego-Ortega is the co-main. Garry-MVP opens the ppv.
