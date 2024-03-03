Social Anyone else feel like they're wasting time while sleeping?

We sleep for a third of our lives. So for 90 years that you will live, you will waste 30 years of it asleep... ouch
Obviously sleep is scientifically beneficial and completely necessary but if humans didn’t have a biological need for 6-8 hour sleep
it would be cool to have all that extra time in a day to do what we want to do.
What's your sleep routine like? and to people who only sleep 3-4 hours and not feel like a zombie. How do you do it?

I go to sleep usually between 1am and 3am and wake up at 7:30am on weekdays. I feel like shit for like the first hour of being awake and it's business as usual after that.
 
Without good sleep, you won't be able to function properly when you are awake. And when you sleep there are essential things going on in your brain development. We need sleep, without it we'd die.
 
2am is the latest for me because I still have to wake up at 5:30am to prepare breakfast for my kids. Then go back to sleep again at 10am.
WFH FTW!
 
We sleep for a third of our lives. So for 90 years that you will live, you will waste 30 years of it asleep... ouch
Obviously sleep is scientifically beneficial and completely necessary but if humans didn’t have a biological need for 6-8 hour sleep
it would be cool to have all that extra time in a day to do what we want to do.
What's your sleep routine like? and to people who only sleep 3-4 hours and not feel like a zombie. How do you do it?

Been a chronic insomniac since a teen. I usually got 3-5 and did fine, even when partying. I am or was a super high energy guy.

I had back surgery in 2022... It really lowered my energy flow and combine that with age and miles...

At 56 I now get 5-8 and do ok. Too many long days and I am weary. It's an effort to stay up late at times and rise too early. So I miss a lot of the ONE/RIZIN etc., cards as I can't make them anymore.

I have gotten and still get occasional Zombie moments but that's usually cause I defiled myself the day before.

<Fedor23>
 
Truth. but I remember as a kid thinking that, in a sci fi type of sense, that anyone who developed some method whereby they could get all the benefits of a full night’s sleep in, say, just an hour of time would have a massive advantage just in terms of what they could get done.

I’m also a bit confused about people like The Rock, Kevin Hart, etc who are seemingly waking up at 3 am to work out and have that “sleep when you’re dead” type of mentality. I mean, I’m sure there are individuals who are just wired to require less sleep than others but I’m curious of how that works.
 
That's true some people can function well with 3-4 hours of sleep every night. If you can than all the power to you. But everyone essentially needs some kind of sleep or else you wouldn't be able to think or do things well. You'll be an accident waiting to happen.

I need at least 6 hours the minimum to feel good enough. 8 is ideal though, which I'm sure it is for many people out there.
 
I sleep about 5 hours a night and have no problems. The less you eat, especially in the hours bookending your sleep, the less sleep you'll need.
 
You could make use of the time like this if you can practice to be able to do it
 
Fuck no if i could sleep 10 hours a day i would. Nothing is better than sleeping.
 
YES

I am mentally ill tho.
 
Lately, yes. I'm getting old (45 now) and I realize that the older you get, time seems to go faster. But still, it feels like there's not enough time in a day to do all I should be doing. Coming back to Sherdog doesn't help, either. And of course, the lack of sleep on the other hand is worse for you than almost anything else. So fuck it. Do what you can and sleep well when you get the chance.
 
