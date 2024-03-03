truth but I remember as a kid thinking that, in a sci fi type of sense, that anyone who developed some method whereby they could get all the benefits of a full night’s sleep in, say, just an hour of time would have a massive advantage just in terms of what they could get done.



I’m also a bit confused about people like The Rock, Kevin Hart, etc who are seemingly waking up at 3 am to work out and have that “sleep when you’re dead” type of mentality. I mean, I’m sure there are individuals who are just wired to require less sleep than others but I’m curious of how that works.