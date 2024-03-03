KOPPE
△
@Black
- Joined
- Oct 4, 2020
- Messages
- 7,480
- Reaction score
- 15,784
We sleep for a third of our lives. So for 90 years that you will live, you will waste 30 years of it asleep... ouch
Obviously sleep is scientifically beneficial and completely necessary but if humans didn’t have a biological need for 6-8 hour sleep
it would be cool to have all that extra time in a day to do what we want to do.
What's your sleep routine like? and to people who only sleep 3-4 hours and not feel like a zombie. How do you do it?
Obviously sleep is scientifically beneficial and completely necessary but if humans didn’t have a biological need for 6-8 hour sleep
it would be cool to have all that extra time in a day to do what we want to do.
What's your sleep routine like? and to people who only sleep 3-4 hours and not feel like a zombie. How do you do it?