Anyone else feel kind of bad for Josh Emmett?

Arm Barbarian
He was talking about feeling the best has in years, finally free of nagging injuries, and hoped to make one final run at the title.
At 40 years old, that may have been the end of his dream last night.
Guy always seemed to be near the cusp, but was just never able to cross the finish line.
Shame, because he's been one hell of an entertaining fighter over the years. Crazy big knockouts in so many fights. Always comes to throw down.
