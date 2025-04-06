Anyone else feel kind of bad for Josh Emmett?

He was talking about feeling the best has in years, finally free of nagging injuries, and hoped to make one final run at the title.

At 40 years old, that may have been the end of his dream last night.

Guy always seemed to be near the cusp, but was just never able to cross the finish line.

Shame, because he's been one hell of an entertaining fighter over the years. Crazy big knockouts in so many fights. Always comes to throw down.
 
I mean, I don't think he was ever champ level, (though he certainly had the power to knock one out), and the next best level to be at is winning an eliminator and getting to challenge for a title, which he did, with a little judging luck on his side. So I can't be too mad about the heights he's reached. The only thing we could have hoped for is more KO's along the way.
 
They're always feeling the best ever in their career etc
 
He can hold his head high. Some shit stain exploiting the scoring system doesn't mean much to most of the fans. He will always be a known as a real fighter.
 
He got to fight for an interim at one point. He fell short. It is what it is. He's not really a "complete" fighter either tbh but he makes it work.
 
I don't feel bad for fighters, they chose a tough life that I respect them all. That man chased his dream and reached for the stars. Nothing, but respect for that man.
 
