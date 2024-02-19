Media Anyone Else Excited for UFC Fight Night: Mexico City?

I know we're coming off a shocking loss, but the card has some exciting matchups:
Yair vs Ortega
Royval vs Moreno
Raul Rosas vs Turcios
Felipe Dos Santos(AKA: Mini Charles Oliviera) after that banger Musa Kape fight
Yazmin Jauregui whose one of the most hyped up female prospects


 
Yep good main event and overall card

However, the Yair-Ortega I think was already settled the first time. Imo Ortega's going to come back older and more fragile and Yair's going to destroy him again
 
Black9 said:
I know we're coming off a shocking loss, but the card has some exciting matchups:
Yair vs Ortega
Royval vs Moreno
Raul Rosas vs Turcios
Felipe Dos Santos(AKA: Mini Charles Oliviera) after that banger Musa Kape fight
Yazmin Jauregui whose one of the most hyped up female prospects


Great free card and i hope to visit Mexico City one day. Wonderful people and hub for rising MMA talent.
 
Yep.

Naimov vs Silva makes naff all sense, but most of the matches look fun!
 
I like the card but I'm not terribly fussy. Looks to be quite a few solid scraps.

Easy IN!
 
Yep, always excited to see Yair do his thing.
 
Black9 said:
I know we're coming off a shocking loss, but the card has some exciting matchups:
Yair vs Ortega
Royval vs Moreno
Raul Rosas vs Turcios
Felipe Dos Santos(AKA: Mini Charles Oliviera) after that banger Musa Kape fight
Yazmin Jauregui whose one of the most hyped up female prospects


Yes, I'm looking forward to it. I love Mexican fighters going back to boxing and the days of Julio Cesar Chavez. Moreno is one of my favorite fighters and I like Yair as well. I was at the first Yair/Ortega fight. It was my first time at the new arena.
 
too many mexicanos in it
 
Not a fan of the rematches, but it should be entertaining
 
