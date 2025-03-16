  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Anyone else catch Dom say “who cares?” When bisping mentioned Cejudo?

I’d be bitter in general about everything if I missed YEARS out of my prime due to injuries.
 
Do you remember that farewell DC did for Dom like 3 or 4 events ago? He was saying that it’s only poetic justice that Cruz go out like this, it was super half assed and double edged even for DC. And Brendan F said something like all the commentators are guys the fans would want to hang out with except for Dom. He’s weird and by the best accounts misunderstood.
 
For whatever reason, Cejudo was a bit harsh on Cruz's retirement when commenting on it. It was kinda wierd, so maybe there's still some beef there.

Dom comes off like one of the pettiest guys around, and you talk shit to a guy like that, he will take it to his grave.
 
Dom is like a nerd who is also kind of a bully. I imagine he isn't the easiest guy to work with and generally gives the impression that he knows everything.

That being said.. Bisping seems to talk just for the sake of talking and really does sound like a moron most of the time, so I actually welcome the occasions when Cruz intervenes.
 
I think it was the 4th round where they read a tweet from the end of the 2nd round where Henry scored it 19-19.
"Who cares" is the proper response to this

Honestly, "Who cares" should be the response to any tweet that appears during a fight
 
Even before the stoppage, Cejudo was killingCruz on the feet and he can't handle that
 
Cejudo's just a mouthy fuckwit. Ever since he realized he isn't a draw he's done whatever he can to just insult whoever he can.

He thinks it makes him marketable and relevant, but it doesn't work for him.
 
Lmfao Dom is retiring knowing that Cejudo kicked his ass and there's nothing he can do about it. That's how Canrat McCokehead thinks about Poirier too.
 
Oh I must be misremembering their fight. I thought Cejudo KO’d him with a knee then dom was stumbling around and couldn’t stand after the ref waved it off.
No. Cejudo was on top of him throwing punches. Cruz was trying to work to his feet but couldn't base and maintain the arm around Cejudo's body while blocking punches at the same time so the ref called it.

It's damn near impossible to defend yourself in that position lol.
 
Agreed, but he’s never responded similarly to any other of the annoying tweets they read
 
