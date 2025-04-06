Anyone else agree with Tony Weeks? (Finney vs Valentin)

HeffDoesWant

HeffDoesWant

Black Belt
@Black
Joined
Jun 13, 2012
Messages
6,639
Reaction score
3,808
Tony Weeks was the only judge to award the win to Valentin who was the only one to get or really attempt any damage.

I agree with him, the scoring criteria agrees with him but 2 judges and commentators could not see it.

Maybe you could give rd2 to Finney as that was when he landed all 4 of his sig strikes. But, how on earth can you win a round without any sig strikes or sub attempts?

Anyone else agree Tony Weeks got it right and the judge/ commentators didn't?

Clearly something is broken.


*Not really a thread designed for shitting on Finney, I couldn't care less about him, but I'm interested in the judging criteria/process that Awarded him the "fight".

1743940338787.png
 
I can see the argument, but I don't agree. Valentin, despite getting more significant strikes than Finney, just didn't do much damage at all. Neither fighter did. The (not so) effective grappling of Finney, even though it's weighted lower than damage, is what determined the fight (or lack thereof).
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Similar threads

D
UFC Vegas 105 Underdog pick of the night
2
Replies
22
Views
335
Siver!
Siver!

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,261,944
Messages
57,129,595
Members
175,551
Latest member
limin

Share this page

Back
Top