Anyone else agree with Tony Weeks? (Finney vs Valentin)

Tony Weeks was the only judge to award the win to Valentin who was the only one to get or really attempt any damage.
I agree with him, the scoring criteria agrees with him but 2 judges and commentators could not see it.
Maybe you could give rd2 to Finney as that was when he landed all 4 of his sig strikes. But, how on earth can you win a round without any sig strikes or sub attempts?
Anyone else agree Tony Weeks got it right and the judge/ commentators didn't?
Clearly something is broken.
*Not really a thread designed for shitting on Finney, I couldn't care less about him, but I'm interested in the judging criteria/process that Awarded him the "fight".
