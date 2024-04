Pancake Sprawl said: i mean, isn't beating Max Holloway enough motivation for anyone? the belt is meaningless, a win over Max means a lot. look how it catapulted Volkanovski into GOAT contention. Click to expand...

Totally. Like I said, Chael’s take. He does have some interesting opinions. I don’t agree with all of them. For example, I don’t believe that Max’s recent KO is the best of all time, but I still enjoy hearing alternate views on this. And I don’t really think that Ilia has a hard time motivating himself. The rules of the BMF belt haven’t really been established, but I think that for sure it needs to be kept separate from the actual belt.