Anyone developed some kind of ADHD?

On average, it takes me 2 days to watch 1 movie

I keep pausing, checking my email, checking different forums, checking Youtube, checking Facebook, etc...

then I go back to continuing the movie for a few minutes... then I pause again

I can't just focus on one movie or video.

I never had this when I was younger. It's happened in the last 15 years or so
 
No I can pay attention to movies for a long time. 2 and a half or 3 hours ones I can sit through like nothing.

Attention is a skill you can learn. Idc what anyone says. I've done it. If you can "develop" adhd you can undevelop it.
 
No, I make it a point not to. When I want to focus on something other than online/my phone I dedicate that time strictly to the activity. You gotta disconnect bruh.
 
I've always been like this
 
It can sometimes take me 3 days to watch a movie. I don't view it as a problem. I think of it as so many movies coming out of Hollywood are awful and take me 3 days to make it through to the end - if make it to the end.
 
Definitely my attention span is not as good as it once was. I can't read a book without quickly falling asleep. If I'm watching a movie with someone, I'll force myself to watch most of it. But it's getting to be a chore, but oh well first world problems for the win.
 
