Anyone developed some kind of ADHD?

F1980
Purple Belt
@purple
- Joined
- Nov 2, 2018
- Messages
- 2,048
- Reaction score
- 2,947
On average, it takes me 2 days to watch 1 movie
I keep pausing, checking my email, checking different forums, checking Youtube, checking Facebook, etc...
then I go back to continuing the movie for a few minutes... then I pause again
I can't just focus on one movie or video.
I never had this when I was younger. It's happened in the last 15 years or so
