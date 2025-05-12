Anyone consider themselves a good negotiator? What strategies do you use?

BroScienceTalkatWork
I gotta win this negotiation with my boss, brehs. I have all the leverage.. I create all of the leads. That's sales talk. "Leads".. "leverage".. We're talking fucking business in here fellas.
Anyways.. it's a poorly run compnay. If there were more salespeople I would move myself into a supervisor position. But they can't hire.
My options are
1 Find a way to take on responsibilities and ask for more money
2 Procure an offer from another company and give them an ultimatum.
Leaning towards the second one.
