Anyone consider themselves a good negotiator? What strategies do you use?

B

BroScienceTalkatWork

Orange Belt
@Orange
Joined
Apr 19, 2025
Messages
318
Reaction score
165
I gotta win this negotiation with my boss, brehs. I have all the leverage.. I create all of the leads. That's sales talk. "Leads".. "leverage".. We're talking fucking business in here fellas.

Anyways.. it's a poorly run compnay. If there were more salespeople I would move myself into a supervisor position. But they can't hire.

My options are

1 Find a way to take on responsibilities and ask for more money

2 Procure an offer from another company and give them an ultimatum.

Leaning towards the second one.
 
syct23 said:
You have NO Cards…
Click to expand...
Not true. Even my boss has admitted that I have substantial leverage. They would be fucked if I left. And I have money saved up. I'm not living check to check. I could even drive Uber if I wanted. Lol.

But right now I gotta procure an offer
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
I gotta win this negotiation with my boss, brehs. I have all the leverage.. I create all of the leads. That's sales talk. "Leads".. "leverage".. We're talking fucking business in here fellas.

Anyways.. it's a poorly run compnay. If there were more salespeople I would move myself into a supervisor position. But they can't hire.

My options are

1 Find a way to take on responsibilities and ask for more money

2 Procure an offer from another company and give them an ultimatum.

Leaning towards the second one.
Click to expand...
I'm a dick. At work I was the best. I knew it. If my boss was being a asshole I went over his head and I always won. One boss fired me and the gm threatened him, if he didn't get me back it was his ass. After that I was unstoppable
 
ricc505 said:
I'm a dick. At work I was the best. I knew it. If my boss was being a asshole I went over his head and I always won. One boss fired me and the gm threatened him, if he didn't get me back it was his ass. After that I was unstoppable
Click to expand...
Damn dude. what's your career?
 
Sadly, the only proven way to do it is to get an offer somewhere else, and let your boss know. He/she then might give you a counter to stay, but you need to be prepared to leave
 
SmoothPies said:
Sadly, the only proven way to do it is to get an offer somewhere else, and let your boss know. He/she then might give you a counter to stay, but you need to be prepared to leave
Click to expand...
Yeah, I'm losing money here. Like 55k a year before taxes. Granted, I work like 35 hours a week. But I wanna be 80k-120k
 
Fury said:
This is why you have no leverage
Click to expand...
My boss would disagree with you. Ive successfully negotiated twice in the past. But I don't have fantastic leverage. We can agree on that.

I really don't want one of those soulsucking B2B jobs. For now, I think I found a 3rd option - Ask for a raise, and work extra hours in our underperforming locations. . So I got that.. Extra 800$ a month off overtime.. And then coupled with a 20% raise on commission.

50$ an appointment to 60$. Now if they come back with 55$.. I probably have to take that. If I ask for 57.5$ or some dumb shit, they will tell me to fuck off
 
Last edited:
signnationallampooncovermini07052011011117newbg812copy_580x.jpg
 
I negotiate for a living. Leverage is key. If they have told you that you are valuable and they would be screwed if you left, that's all the leverage you can ask for. Doesn't guarantee the results you want though.

The big question is, how far are you willing to push it. You can use your leverage to try and get the results you want by simply presenting a strong case of your value and worth. However , if they play hardball are you willing to tell them you are putting your notice in and taking a different job.
 
BroScienceTalkatWork said:
My boss would disagree with you. Ive successfully negotiated twice in the past. But I don't have fantastic leverage. We can agree on that.

I really don't want one of those soulsucking B2B jobs. For now, I think I found a 3rd option - Ask for a raise, and work extra hours in our underperforming locations. . So I got that.. Extra 800$ a month off overtime.. And then coupled with a 20% raise on commission.

50$ an appointment to 60$. Now if they come back with 55$.. I probably have to take that. If I ask for 57.5$ or some dumb shit, they will tell me to fuck off
Click to expand...
You're asking negotiating advice on sherdog and you say your job is easy... Sounds like anyone could do it... No leverage
 
Fury said:
You're asking negotiating advice on sherdog and you say your job is easy... Sounds like anyone could do it... No leverage
Click to expand...
Oh yeah dude any sherdogger could do it no problem.

But the general... Non sherdog population... Well those motherfuckers have trouble tying their shoes ...
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,264,549
Messages
57,292,107
Members
175,625
Latest member
just_peed

Share this page

Back
Top