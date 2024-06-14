  • Xenforo Cloud has scheduled an upgrade to XenForo version 2.2.16. This will take place on or shortly after the following date and time: Jul 05, 2024 at 05:00 PM (PT) There shouldn't be any downtime, as it's just a maintenance release. More info here

Anyone believe Conor really got injured?

rstringer

rstringer

Brown Belt
@Brown
Joined
Apr 5, 2010
Messages
2,676
Reaction score
2,228
I say BS , unless you count a sour septum due to excessive coke snorting an injury .

Plus no details given which is also suspect.
 
I don't believe it. He just wants to wait until a bigger PPV to generate more revenue.
 
don't ask said:
A lot of us never expected him to make it to the cage. He's not a fighter any more. He's a loudmouth cokehead who likes being treated like a champ.
Click to expand...
Now let’s talk about you, on sherdog hating on a man that has successful set himself and his future family up financially. Sad and cringe, sherdog 101.
 
BigNick100 said:
Now let’s talk about you, on sherdog hating on a man that has successful set himself and his future family up financially. Sad and cringe, sherdog 101.
Click to expand...
I didn't realize I needed to be a multi-millionaire to accurately assess Conor's current state of affairs. What other restrictions do you place on your ability to acknowledge reality?
 
I'm suprised Michael Chandler hasn't given up his fight with Mcgregor at this point.
 
I think Conor is ducking Chandler.

He's been desperately trying to wait out Mikey to fight someone more washed up.
 
rstringer said:
Plus no details given which is also suspect.
Click to expand...
Truth.

Conor is no social media virgin.

He's an impulsive cock (rooster) who would be showing pictures, boasting his brand, and attacking others through multiple outlets -- but is hush on the details.
 
Can you blame him? Probably wants the massive attention and the payday it brings fighting Conor. Mcgregor doesn't seem keen on fighting a dangerous opponent in Chandler at this point in his career, it's like he wants Chandler to give up so he can fight someone he knows he can beat like Tony Ferguson.
 
He's not injured, he's just not in fight shape.. I said it before, you looked at his face it didn't look like a person who's training for a fight lol.. I guess to people that don't train it's difficult to tell. Then when he posts random sparring clips he's always struggling to breath after short exchanges, with shit sparring partners and going no more than 80%..
 
You must log in or register to reply here.

Latest posts

Forum statistics

Threads
1,240,386
Messages
55,689,401
Members
174,898
Latest member
Yvonne

Share this page

Back
Top