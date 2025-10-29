Anyone been to Dubai?

Home_Slice
I was watching a few documentary style clips on youtube of influencers in Dubai.
Holy shit!! (literally!)
Has anyone been there?
Seems those rich families recruit slaves from east Asia and work them to death to build the luxury infrastructure.
And the rich dudes are into "scat parties", apparently it's a big thing, they literally pay these instagram models to fly out and defecate on each other and do all manner of sick shit, then pay them huge quantities of money, lol.
This isn't an occasional thing, those "girls" are referred to as "companions" and it's a routine practice there.
