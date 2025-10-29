Anyone been to Dubai?

I was watching a few documentary style clips on youtube of influencers in Dubai.

Holy shit!! (literally!)

Has anyone been there?

Seems those rich families recruit slaves from east Asia and work them to death to build the luxury infrastructure.

And the rich dudes are into "scat parties", apparently it's a big thing, they literally pay these instagram models to fly out and defecate on each other and do all manner of sick shit, then pay them huge quantities of money, lol.



This isn't an occasional thing, those "girls" are referred to as "companions" and it's a routine practice there.
 
Yes and everything you heard about the place is true.

I went out to party with a bunch of UFC fighters when they had an event in Abu Dhabi. The hotel bar/lounge was full of women.

Every single one of them was a prostitute.
 
Slaves from east Asia? You mean south Asia.
 
Is this a veiled coprophilia thread???
 
This is exactly how the pyramid’s were built..
 
Place makes American hedonism look like we went back to our puritan days.
 
I fly through there sometimes, that is enough for me.
 
