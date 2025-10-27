Anyone affected by no EBT/food stamps starting next week?

Not really down here in the vi/pr area. I'm a "conservative" with a belief in higher power and not a sociopathWill you be affected? Do we have any sherdoggers on welfare?
Having stood in line at the grocery behind EBT users, not many of them are in danger of starving after missing one EBT payment.I think food is a human right in the United States, A country with an epidemic of fatasses. I don't like people starving.
for those affected send to them this to increase the spirits and income
there is hope haanji regardless the poor feelings
Well anecdotally, I flipped coin and it hit headsWell as a federal employee who isn't getting paid, the Shipyard commander did suggest we apply for those benefits as well as hit up the local food banks. We are all still working mind you. I work in Radiological Controls alongside Nuclear Engineers and technicians of every type repairing nuclear ships, and our work is critical to national security (their words), but I should go to the food bank after my shift.....I guess he didn't realize snap and WIC wouldn't have any money either.
Having stood in line at the grocery behind EBT users, not many of them are in danger of starving after missing one EBT payment.
jesus, do you want the USA to end up like mexico???People should be starting on that bean n rice diet
no, they need to figure it out.Well anecdotally, I flipped coin and it hit heads
So every time you flip a coin it's heads
I don't think people should starve to death. Figure it out.
Si, hermano!jesús, do you want the USA to end up like mexico???