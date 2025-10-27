Anyone affected by no EBT/food stamps starting next week?

If I still lived in California I’d be affected, I shopped at a store near a bunch of apartments that housed ebt tribe members. I’ve seen that place go off before, this is going to be on another level if they don’t get their free money.
 
With how many threads that pop up from time to time of sherdogers asking others for money because of difficult times..

I don’t think any sherdoger is on snap/ebt.
 
Richmma80 said:
Will you be affected? Do we have any sherdoggers on welfare?
Not really down here in the vi/pr area. I'm a "conservative" with a belief in higher power and not a sociopath

I think food is a human right in the United States, A country with an epidemic of fatasses. I don't like people starving. Call me crazy. Figure it out. Ain't my backyard.
 
as a Canadian, think I will enjoy the absolute shit show that this will create.
 
Well as a federal employee who isn't getting paid, the Shipyard commander did suggest we apply for those benefits as well as hit up the local food banks. We are all still working mind you. I work in Radiological Controls alongside Nuclear Engineers and technicians of every type repairing nuclear ships, and our work is critical to national security (their words), but I should go to the food bank after my shift.....I guess he didn't realize snap and WIC wouldn't have any money either.
johnsmithjohnson said:
I think food is a human right in the United States, A country with an epidemic of fatasses. I don't like people starving.
Having stood in line at the grocery behind EBT users, not many of them are in danger of starving after missing one EBT payment.
 
Cyrano200 said:
Well as a federal employee who isn't getting paid, the Shipyard commander did suggest we apply for those benefits as well as hit up the local food banks. We are all still working mind you. I work in Radiological Controls alongside Nuclear Engineers and technicians of every type repairing nuclear ships, and our work is critical to national security (their words), but I should go to the food bank after my shift.....I guess he didn't realize snap and WIC wouldn't have any money either.

Having stood in line at the grocery behind EBT users, not many of them are in danger of starving after missing one EBT payment.
Well anecdotally, I flipped coin and it hit heads
So every time you flip a coin it's heads

I don't think people should starve to death. Figure it out.
 
I work in downtown Portland and there are quite a few people we serve who get food stamps (quite a few have jobs and still get them)

I work alongside some food pantries and I expect those lines to be even longer if things keep going the way they are. With Thanksgiving approaching it will only get worse.

I hope I’m wrong
 
