Anyone actually rooting for Ankalaev?

Koro_11
Gold Belt
@Gold
- Joined
- Aug 17, 2006
- Messages
- 22,642
- Reaction score
- 25,046
I know you exist out there somewhere, I know some of you resentful little weirdos just hate all things beautiful and only live to see ugliness prevail.
I just wanna know who you are?
Come on, who is rooting for the downfall of the most entertaining and lovable active champs in recent history who fights 3 times per year and every single fight ends in a sacrifice to the just bleed Gods?
Who is rooting for a generic Dagestani chinstrap with a basic skillset, a ton of decisions and the personality of a cardboard box to dethrone our beloved Poatan?
Show yourselves and state your twisted motivations.
You all make me sick...
I just wanna know who you are?
Come on, who is rooting for the downfall of the most entertaining and lovable active champs in recent history who fights 3 times per year and every single fight ends in a sacrifice to the just bleed Gods?
Who is rooting for a generic Dagestani chinstrap with a basic skillset, a ton of decisions and the personality of a cardboard box to dethrone our beloved Poatan?
Show yourselves and state your twisted motivations.
You all make me sick...