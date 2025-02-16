  • Xenforo Cloud will be upgrading us to version 2.3.5 on March 3rd at 12 AM GMT. This version has increased stability and fixes several bugs. We expect downtime for the duration of the update. The admin team will continue to work on existing issues, templates and upgrade all necessary available addons to minimize impact of this new version.

Anyone actually rooting for Ankalaev?

I know you exist out there somewhere, I know some of you resentful little weirdos just hate all things beautiful and only live to see ugliness prevail.

I just wanna know who you are?

Come on, who is rooting for the downfall of the most entertaining and lovable active champs in recent history who fights 3 times per year and every single fight ends in a sacrifice to the just bleed Gods?

Who is rooting for a generic Dagestani chinstrap with a basic skillset, a ton of decisions and the personality of a cardboard box to dethrone our beloved Poatan?

Show yourselves and state your twisted motivations.

You all make me sick...

I am not I think he generally has a bad attitude but I do respect the hell out of him he has an incredible strength of schedule and he’s not that boring like people like to claim. Still I like Alex too much to root against him against really anyone.
 
bng said:
obv muslims goona root for their muslim npc and take ur post as a personal insult toward their favourite and their religion

@moosaev, right?
Click to expand...
Idiots like you are always the first to mention religion. People can root for whoever they want, that’s why dumbasses like Colby and Strickland have fan bases, go cry about it homie.
 
I’m rooting for a good fight and for Ankalaev to actually test Pereira’s grappling.

I like Pereira, but as a fan of MMA, I don’t want him to go his entire career and not have someone try to take him down. His legacy grows if he’s able to display solid defensive grappling.

I don’t really care who wins though. Whoever it is will be a deserving champion.
 
I'm not rooting for him to win, but I'm looking forward to hopefully seeing Alex's ground game get a solid test.
 
I'm more interested in seeing Alex take on a different type of challenge. Getting rather sick of the attempts to push for Alex to fight Jones instead of Aspinall though so him snuffing that out would be a bright side.
 
Only Here for Attachments said:
Actively rooting to get rid of an exciting and reliable champ like Alex should be banworthy.
Click to expand...

We need more boring fight style, no personality fighters with difficult to spell names who fight once a year, as champions. It's the only way the UFC is going to get on the NFL or NBAs level of popularity.
 
Ank is the least likable Dagestani since Zabit I’m sure a lot of Muslim stans are even rooting for Poatan
 
Gabe said:
I’m fully convinced that Alex is the most liked fighter in the history of the sport. Does anyone really not like him? At this point it’s almost like not liking dogs or The Sopranos.
Click to expand...
Hill approached Alex in training and instead of running his mouth back, Alex threw the gloves at him.

That's a fucking alpha, and I think he'll fight anyone. Zero fucks. He doesn't even really seem to care enough to get rattled.
 
PeterGriffin said:
Hill approached Alex in training and instead of running his mouth back, Alex threw the gloves at him.

That's a fucking alpha, and I think he'll fight anyone. Zero fucks. He doesn't even really seem to care enough to get rattled.
Click to expand...
He was an alcoholic in the favelas he’s been in the depths of hell and gotten out of it.
 
