An essential Western, Ennio Morricone's "Man with a Harmonica" is on my play list. I am pretty sure my friends an family think I am a psycho whenever it plays in my car.
I can't get past the fact that it's Charles Bronson in that role. It should've been Clint.
It's too bad. I think his absence hurts the film. Poor SergioClint didn't want to work with Leone ever again after the dollars trilogy lol Leone even flew out to California to beg clint to take the role and he refused
So Leone went with Bronson
Fonda is the guy who Leone originally wanted for the dollars trilogy but he turned it down. It was his biggest regret
