The Good The Bad The HBK

It's being released Tuesday in 4K and I wanted to bless someone with the digital copy.

If anyone wants it please let me know. I would prefer to give this to someone who will watch and enjoy it then 1 of my friends who won't.


1000000555.gif
 
74YH.gif
 
TheMadThinker said:
An essential Western, Ennio Morricone's "Man with a Harmonica" is on my play list. I am pretty sure my friends an family think I am a psycho whenever it plays in my car.
YouTube has a lot of great spaghetti westerns mixes/Ennio that I listen to when I drive as well

You're not the psycho, they're the psychos
 
Fedorgasm said:
I can't get past the fact that it's Charles Bronson in that role. It should've been Clint.
Clint didn't want to work with Leone ever again after the dollars trilogy lol Leone even flew out to California to beg clint to take the role and he refused

So Leone went with Bronson

Fonda is the guy who Leone originally wanted for the dollars trilogy but he turned it down. It was his biggest regret
 
It's too bad. I think his absence hurts the film. Poor Sergio
 
I don't. I like Bronson a lot and felt this is his best character role. Once upon a time has the best opening in any Leone film and is up there all time for best openings imo

I also think it's the best well written film of his as well.
 
