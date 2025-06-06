Anybody wanna teach me Russian / Italian

Trabaho
Per telefone. I give you my number. You teach me on whatsapp calls. I am not down to teach you German or Croatian. I wanna benefit. I mean if you speak Russian I can talk about the Croatian version of the words.
I bet noone will wanna do this. I mean what could I do with your number or you with mine ? Rob your contact list ? Actually if someone is an idiot they can record conversations, which should be ilegal, I mean even if. You or me gon leake it to youtube ? Like anyone cares.
So let´s post this thread and realize noone got the balls or other parts to do this. Like a call here there and explain words and sentences.
I figured I can do this professionaly. Simply pay someone who offers it cheap online.
Or just teach me in this thread.
I already know how to say cyka blyat. And kurva is polish, easy to confuse it for Russian. How do Russians say kurva ?
If someone is nice we can talk a bit have fun and learn.
3 2 1 everyone will dodge it.
