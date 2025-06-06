Anybody wanna teach me Russian / Italian

my neighbours were Italians when I was a kid, my moms friends. My brother has got a italian name. I had italian classes 5 years in School. I think 15% of Croatia speaks it. 1 or 2 girls from my class in school emigrated to italy. So don´t act Mafia on me. I am gonna learn it. I got time. I know it´s in my subconsciousness. I can get it out of there. Cause you are worth as many people as many languages you speak. Italians come to my neighbouring town for touristic purposes, religious. Croatians and Italians are good friends. I think we fish together or something, since we share the water there. You can see Italy from certain places in Croatia. Italian Croatians exist too, in those towns that border italy, though not sure, isn´t slovenia between ? But there are Croatian Italians. We literaly got a coliseum but ain´t giving it back, in Pula. Have you heard bout the Venetian Republic global super power ? Isn´t that todays Dubrovnik where Game of Thrones was shot. There are reasons we are conected to Italy. Isn´t by chance we are neighbours who are catholic. Catholic is different than Orthodox or Evangelic or Proetestant. Italy, Croatia, Albania are good friends with each other.