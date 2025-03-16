Seems in 2016 and even in 2020 Americans still preferred the status quo and had some trust in institutions.
Today it seems the new divide is no longer left vs right. It’s establishment vs anti establishment. And anti establishment is way way more popular.
Bernie is one of two members of Congress that isn’t a member of a party. He has attacked the establishment democrats many times. I think had he run in 2024 he would have had a real chance
