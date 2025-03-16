  • Xenforo Cloud has upgraded us to version 2.3.6. Please report any issues you experience.

Social Anybody think Bernie was a few years to early?

bjjmma123

Seems in 2016 and even in 2020 Americans still preferred the status quo and had some trust in institutions.

Today it seems the new divide is no longer left vs right. It’s establishment vs anti establishment. And anti establishment is way way more popular.

Bernie is one of two members of Congress that isn’t a member of a party. He has attacked the establishment democrats many times. I think had he run in 2024 he would have had a real chance
 
Early?

He was in his 70s in 2015 when he first began running for President.

He should have been laying the groundwork for a serious Presidential run in 2004 & 2008 when he wasn't old as dirt.
 
No. The timing was fine, but the DNC primaries are rigged so that no outsider can win. I think Bernie was always just controlled opposition. Any serious outsider candidate needs to either run third party or try to take over the GOP like Trump did.

I think RFK Jr knows this and he only ran as a democrat because he had always intended to pull democrat votes away while either running third party or endorsing Trump.
 
Yeah, Bernie attacks establishment Dems all the time...and then shovels coal for them. He's one of their biggest fundraisers.

He's just a puppet. It's funny how Liberals take more issue with Chuck Schumer voting on a spending bill, than Bernie collecting hundreds of millions of dollars and then just giving it to the establishment as he endorses them.

If I was on the left, I wouldn't be more disappointed with anyone more than the false prophet, Bernie Sanders.
 
How was it rigged against him? I’m not disagreeing, I just never knew what people meant when they said this
 
It wasn't "rigged", but the Dems did fuck him through totally legit means. When the going gets tough, they just pool their delegates together and crush whatever is in their way of the status quo(on top of getting their media guard dogs to attack him at every turn). Liberals think that's "screwing" him, even though the DNC is set up in such a way to do that. Then they go out and reward those evil Dems with their vote and wonder why nothing changes.
 
Nope. They just didn't get a real choice for Bernie because he cucked out in 2016 and towed the party line in 2020. Absolute fraud he ended up becoming
 
People were ready for Bernie in 2016 but the Democrats rigged their primaries against him and he took it like a straight up cuck and now he's fully exposed himself as a total fraud.
 
Is this the twist you guys get into to justify electing a fucking pig?

Good luck with that.
 
He was an amazing mayor. Then he reached higher and became a typical politician.
 
