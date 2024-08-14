Anybody miss watching music videos like back in the day on MTV/VH1?

I missed it. And then I found out you still can. Like on the actual TV. If you have Amazon Prime, scoll over to the "Live TV" option, and then scroll down and select "music". There's a lot of different options, but the big ones are 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s. You can watch all the music videos you want, almost uninterrupted. There's no VJ or anything. The occassional 2 minute commercial pops up every 3-4 music videos or so, but otherwise, it feels just like the old days. And most videos, even super old ones, are surprisingly good quality.

If you miss music videos and you have amazon prime, check it out!

til-amazon-prime-has-an-all-80s-music-video-channel-no-vjs-v0-o89jyymqxigd1.jpeg
 
I love music videos from the 80s and 90s especially. Well I grew up in that era though, so I'm biased. lol

But yeah I use to record on my VHS music videos I liked from Much Music up here in Canada.
 
Hell yeah, used to stay up til midnight just to watch 120 Minutes and Headbanger's Ball. Loved all the popular top 20 shit from the 80s and 90s too. Music videos used to be an art form.
 
