Anybody miss watching music videos like back in the day on MTV/VH1?

I missed it. And then I found out you still can. Like on the actual TV. If you have Amazon Prime, scoll over to the "Live TV" option, and then scroll down and select "music". There's a lot of different options, but the big ones are 70s, 80s, 90s, and 00s. You can watch all the music videos you want, almost uninterrupted. There's no VJ or anything. The occassional 2 minute commercial pops up every 3-4 music videos or so, but otherwise, it feels just like the old days. And most videos, even super old ones, are surprisingly good quality.If you miss music videos and you have amazon prime, check it out!